A total of 126 fines have now been issued by the Metropolitan Police over partygate, spanning events over 11 months during the height of the pandemic.

They were:

May 20, 2020

Around 100 people were invited to a drinks gathering in the garden of 10 Downing Street. Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister's principal private secretary, sent the invitation in advance, asking people to "BYOB". Some civil servants were concerned about the event, with one sending an email saying "is this for real?" due to the coronavirus restrictions at the time.

Mr Johnson and his wife were among around 30 people who were in attendance.

Mr Reynolds subsequently resigned from the role in No.10, but is working at the Foreign Office.

June 18, 2020

A gathering took place in the Cabinet Office to mark the departure of a No 10 private secretary Hannah Young, who left to take up the role of deputy consul general in New York.

According to reports, around 20 people attended and alcohol was consumed.

June 19, 2020

A gathering where the Prime Minsiter was said to have been "ambushed with cake" was held in No.10's cabinet room, to mark Mr Johnson's 56th birthday.

His wife Carrie and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak were mong the 30 people to receive fines for this event, which was said to have only lasted 10 minutes and took place in the iddle of a working day.

November 13, 2020

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings, and communications director Lee Cain quit Downing Street and two separate parties are said to have taken place to celebrate this. Mr Cummings was not in attendance.

Previously Downing Street denied there was a party, or that any rules had been broken on this date.

December 17, 2020

A leaving do held for the former Covid taskforce chief Kate Josephs. Ms Josephs later confirmed she had been fined, and apologised for it.

December 18, 2020

The claim which kicked off the rule-breaking allegations is that a party was held for Downing Street staff on December 18.

Officials and advisers reportedly made speeches, enjoyed a cheese board, drank together and exchanged Secret Santa gifts, although the Prime Minister is not thought to have attended.

Mr Johnson’s spokeswoman Allegra Stratton quit after being filmed joking about a "cheese and wine" with no social distancing, with fellow aides at a mock press conference.

January 14, 2021

A gathering held in No 10 to mark the departure of two private secretaries.

Reports have suggested the Prime Minister attended the leaving event, which was for a senior civil servant in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

April 16, 2020

A leaving do on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral to mark the departure of James Slack, director of Communications at No.10 as well as a leaving do for a photographer.

When details of the parties emerged, Boris Johnson personally apologised to The Queen and Downing Street said it was "deeply regrettable".

James Slack

No. 10 staff were said to have partied until the early hours of the morning in a seven-hour drinking session, bringing alcohol in to No.10 in a suitcase and breaking a garden toy belonging to Mr Johnson's baby son Wilfred.

