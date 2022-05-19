THE PRIME Minister and his wife will receive no more fines over the partygate saga, it is understood.

No.10 confirmed today that Boris Johnson has been advised by the Metropolitan Police that their investigation has now concluded and they are not recommending any more fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for him.

His wife Carrie Johnson has also been informed of the same, The Herald understands.

It comes after the force announced it was closing the inquiry, dubbed Operation Hillman, with a total of 126 FPNs issued to 83 people.

Twenty-eight people received more than one fine, with penalties issued for eight events spanning 11 months during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The Met has confirmed that they are taking no further action with regards to the Prime Minister."

He said Mr Johnson was "pleased" that the probe had now ended, but was unable to give a timescale of when the report by civil servant Sue Gray would be published.

He said: " The Prime Minister is pleased the investigation has concluded and would like to thank the police for their work in bringing this investigation to completion. "Beyond that, I think the Prime Minister will update parliament in the first instance once Sue Gray's report is published, and that's when he will talk in more detail."

This report was instructed by the PM when the news of parties first emerged, and was subsequently paused due to the police probe.

The spokesman added: "Sue Gray will complete her work and then hand that over and then publish that as soon as possible.

"That has not happened yet. So in effect, timings are a matter for her still in terms of when she completes the report. At this stage that hasn't happened."

The spokesman was asked if Boris Johnson would object to the pubication of more than 500 images examined by police as part of their inquiry, if they were included in Ms Gray's report.

He said: "The commitment is to, as before, to publish as received what we receive from [Sue Gray]."

Labour deputy leader Angela Ryaner said the police probe showed law-breaking on an "industrial scale" at the heart of Government.

She said: "Industrial scale rule breaking has taken place at the heart of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street.

“We must now urgently see the Sue Gray report published in full. It’s time for the Prime Minister to stop hiding.

"While the British people sacrificed so much, Boris Johnson's Downing Street broke the rules at record-breaking scale. Britain deserves better.”

Lib Dem leader Ed Dvaey said the Sue Gray report must now be published immediately.

He said: "This police investigation confirms Boris Johnson’s Downing Street was fined more times for breaking Covid laws than any other address in the country. It exposes a shocking level of criminality at the heart of Johnson’s Number 10.

“It beggars belief that Conservative MPs are allowing our great country to be run by a prime minister who broke the law then repeatedly lied about it.

“The full Sue Gray report should now be published without delay, and the parliamentary inquiry should be launched into Johnson’s lies.

"The public made huge sacrifices while Boris Johnson partied, they deserve the full truth."

The SNP’s Westminster Deputy leader Kirsten Oswald MP added: "The staggering number of partygate fines issued by the Met Police may well make Downing Street one of the biggest law-breaking venues in the UK.

"The police investigation has made clear as day that Boris Johnson's government wilfully broke the rules it expected everyone else to follow.

"With the Met investigation now over, Boris Johnson must immediately come before Parliament to explain his misconduct and to also immediately publish the Sue Gray report in full - there can be no delays or excuses."