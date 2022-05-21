Greenish blue
RANGERS FC obsessive and part-time Tory MSP Murdo Fraser was among the thousands of fans who travelled to Seville for this week’s Europa League final. But how did he get the time away from Holyrood? The answer is a cosy custom known as pairing, which matches an absent MSP from one party with one from another, so the voting arithmetic stays the same. And who was Murdo’s pair and saviour? Why, Celtic mad Nat MSP James Dornan. “I’m sure he was delighted,” chuckles Murdo. We’re sure he was. At the result.
Guitar zero
A RATHER less slick operation at Glasgow City Council Labour group, where new opposition leader George ‘Jorge’ Redmond missed his first official day on the job as he was stuck in Spain after the match. As he dialled in to Thursday’s full council, an airport tannoy noise burbled in the background. Not great, but the SNP reckon it’s just the start. Jorge has made former MSP Frank McAveety his business manager, despite his organisational skills being infamous at the City Chambers. Unspun’s mole recalls that when he was council leader, an easily-distracted Frank would get up during briefings from his officials and wander about strumming the guitar he kept in his office. What could possibly go wrong?
Them and US
SOME intriguing FoI releases about Angus Robertson’s recent trip to North America. The SNP Constitution Secretary and two officials cost us £12,823 for their Tartan Week jaunt, including £1,730 on “Private Car Hire”, which is usually code for a big motor and a chauffeur. The trio didn’t skimp on hotels either, staying at the Hilton Niagara Falls and five-star Fairmont in Toronto. Also kipped in was the Art Deco Evelyn Hotel in New York, which blends “timeless style and avant-garde glam”. The first thing a Google search shows is that it’s “Right by the Museum of Sex”. Surely a coincidence.
Tangled web
Can you be too honest in politics? Jackson Carlaw gave it a go at Tuesday’s finance committee, when he represented the SPCB, the cross-party group that oversees Holyrood. MSPs wanted to know how the SPCB managed to spend £3million on a new parly website widely considered worse than the old one. “I am probably one of those dinosaurs who is the last person that you would consult on any such matters,” he chirped. “I imagine that you can go to Currys PC World and buy a website for £5.99 and that that will probably suffice.” Ahem.
Jackson Dive
AS the session continued, and his answers failed to illuminate, the former Tory leader felt obliged to volunteer why he was there in the first place. “In this case, I know nothing about websites. Given the alacrity with which my SPCB colleagues agreed that I would represent them this morning, I take the view that there is no great depth of expertise among them - and naturally, therefore, in the corporate body - on the project.” Your money in their hands, folks.
Green Cross Mode
ALSO raising eyebrows with her turn of phrase was Green MSP Gillian Mackay. Plugging her plans for abortion clinic buffer zones on Thursday morning, she was miffed when the media also asked about ScotRail. “Do I have to?” she sighed to party spindoctor Kevin Hamilton while still on camera. After the moment went viral, he was still keeping the hacks at bay in the Holyrood bar that night. The Greens are currently trying to hire a second spindoctor. “Do they have to?” They definitely do.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here