Nicola Sturgeon has revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The First Minister tweeted she had been experiencing mild symptoms on Friday evening, and a test had returned a positive result.

She will work from home over the next few days and told followers she would “hopefully” be back out and about later next week.

She tweeted: "Unfortunately I’ve tested positive for Covid this evening after experiencing mild symptoms.

"In line with @scotgov guidance, I’ll work from home over next few days, and hopefully be back out and about later next week."

Unfortunately I’ve tested positive for Covid this evening after experiencing mild symptoms. In line with @scotgov guidance, I’ll work from home over next few days, and hopefully be back out and about later next week. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 20, 2022

The First Minister met Sinn Fein vice president and First Minister designate of Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill, at Bute House earlier on Friday.

It is not known is Ms O'Neill or any of the pair's entourage has also tested postive for the coronavirus.

It is the thought to be the first time Ms Sturgeon has contracted Covid-19, which has infected millions across Scotland and has been linked to almost 15,000 deaths.

Ms Sturgeon during a vaccination appointment in June last year

The Scottish leader has been fully immunised against Covid-19, and has repeatedly called on others to get a jab and protect themsleves against the virus.

SNP colleagues including Westminster Leader, Ian Blackford, sent their get well wishes.

MP for Glasgow North East Anne McLaughlin and Minister for Women’s Health, Maree Todd have wished her a speedy recovery.

Ms McLaughlin said: “This is just to get out of making me coffee, isn’t it?”