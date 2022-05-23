THE UK Government's education secretary has been asked to give advice to Holyrood on teaching practices amid claims Scotland's standards are "in freefall".
Nadim Zahawi said Scotland's performance on the international PISA tables, a mechanism for ranking global education standards, has fallen and the situation was "concerning".
He made the claims in response to a question from Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone, who said he was angry that the numeracy and literacy levels of pupils in his council area, Highland council, were "the worst" in Scotland.
Mr Stone, MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, said: "You will understand how disturbed I was to learn that when it comes to numeracy and literacy amongst P1, P4 and P7 pupils the Highland Council schools have been ranked the worst, the worst, in the whole of Scotland.
"These children are our future. We used to be proud of Scottish education.
"Could I ask the Government to share their best practice with the Scottish Government so this scandal is sorted out?"
Replying, Mr Zahawi said: "It is concerning, I have to say because although education is devolved, we care about the whole of the United Kingdom.
"I'm very happy to share our work in the education white paper and now the Education Bill. Of course what we're doing on skills with T levels and the Lifelong Learning entitlement, I do worry that Scottish children are being let down and it seems like Scotland's in freefall on the PISA tables - the international league tables."
SNP MP Carol Monaghan, a former teacher, later asked Mr Zahawi if it was his government's policy to rely on private school funding where government cash "has been lax", referencing recent plans by the prestigious Eton College to open three satellite academies in the north of England.
The Education secretary said the government had committed more than £56bn to invest in the school system, and again said "Scotland has no plan and is in freefall in the international league tables."
According to the latest PISA results in 2018, Scotland did score its lowest ever ranking in maths and science, behind England and Northern Ireland.
Maths scores fell by two points, to 489, while science scores fell by seven points to 490.
In reading, the country's score rose by 11 points, to 504, and was higher than the other home nations.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel