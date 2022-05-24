CAMPAIGNERS are stepping up their demand to SNP and Green MSPs to enshrine a right to food in Scotland after the two parties rejected a proposal to do so in legislation currently going through Holyrood.

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant tried to amend the Good Food Nation Bill earlier this month but saw her changes rejected by the government and Tory members of the Rural Affairs, Islands and Natural Environment Committee.

Stephanie Mander, senior policy officer at Nourish Scotland today told The Herald: "Food is a fundamental human need – and a human right. But for so many people their right to food is severely compromised. Nearly one in ten of us worry about putting food on the table, and the current cost of living crisis will only get worse without government intervention.

"The Good Food Nation Bill is our opportunity to make progress on the right to food. We need the Bill to clarify that the purpose of our food system is to ensure that everyone can afford to eat the food that keeps them healthy and well."

She added that while plans are underway by the Scottish Government to incorporate the right to food as part of more extensive human rights legislation being brought into Scottish law, the Good Food Nation Bill could back the right to food straight away without waiting for the more extensive legislation.

"We know the Scottish Government is committed to human rights, and that plans are afoot to incorporate them all into Scottish law. This is commendable, but it’s also risky: there is no guarantee such hugely complex piece of legislation will be passed in this parliamentary term," she said.

"Those worrying about putting food on the table will not be comforted by the prospect of legislation coming down the track. The Good Food Nation Bill is our opportunity to enact change now. If it is to live up to its name, it cannot shy away from progressing the right to food."

Both the Greens and the SNP back right to food legislation, and have committed to introducing a new law as part of the Bute House co-operation agreement.

Ms Grant's hit out at the parties's failure to back her amendment earlier this month at the committee saying it was “a complete betrayal of the thousands of people in Scotland struggling to put food on the table.”

The Greens said that Ms Grant’s amendment was only for show and would have had “no legal effect.”

She added: “The SNP and the Greens both claim to support protecting the right to food in law, but today they refused.

“This dither and delay is all the more shameful while the worst cost of living crisis in decades piles pressure on families across the country.

“Once again this SNP/Green government has failed to step up to the mark and use the powers of the Scottish Parliament to make a difference in people’s lives.

“I will continue to fight to enshrine this basic human right in law, so we can tackle the scandal of food poverty once and for all.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Greens said earlier this month: “The Labour Party amendment as drafted would have had no legal effect so we did not support it. Instead, we supported other amendments which address concerns raised by stakeholders.

"The Bute House Agreement commits the government to bring forward a Scottish Human Rights Bill that will give effect to the right of food in this parliamentary session.”

SNP MSP Karen Adam described Ms Grant's remark as "blatant misinformation from a Labour MSP who should know better."

She added at the time: "The SNP Scottish Government has clearly set out a path to putting the Right to Food into law, through the Human Rights Bill."

In a joint letter released today, campaigners also called upon the First Minister to set up an independent food commission under the Good Food Nation Bill.

The signatories include academics, the Head of Consumer Rights and Food Policy at Which?. They argue an independent food commission would help to monitor progress and help to ensure food policy is aligned with other government priorities.

They point to similar body - the UK Committee on Climate Change - which has been instrumental in progressing action on climate change across many government portfolios.

Scotland, as part of the UK, is signed up to international human rights laws protecting the right to food. However, it’s not incorporated into Scotland's domestic laws, which means it cannot be directly enforced in court.

A new law would see the Scottish Government responsible for ensuring that food is available, accessible, and adequate for everyone.

There would be a formal mechanism to ensure the right to food is taken into account systematically by the Scottish Government or Scottish Parliament.