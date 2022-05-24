DOWNING Street has denied reports that Boris Johnson proposed that Sue Gray abandon her report into the partygate affair.
It comes as questions continue to grow about the meeting, held several weeks ago with the mandarin, as critics argue Mr Johnson attempted to influence the report's outcome.
The Times reported today that the Prime Minister suggested that the information about the parties across Whitehall was already in the public domain and so asked if there was any point in publishing the long-awaited report.
The PM's official spokesman said he "did not recognise" this account of the meeting, but has refused to publish the minutes or give details of what was discussed, describing it as a "private" meeting.
He said: "I am not getting into more details of the meeting, all I am seeking to make clear is that the Prime Minister did not ask her not to proceed with the report, he does want it be published and this was a meeting to discuss process."
Ms Gray's report is anticipated imminently, with suggestions that it will be released tomorrow, before Mr Johnson gives a statement to MPs and answers questions.
It comes after four photographs, obtained by ITV News yesterday, pose more difficult questions for Mr Johnson after he was pictured making a toast with at least eight others in No.10, at a time when gatherings indoors were banned unless with your own household.
He also told MPs explicitly there was no party on the date when the image was taken - November 13 2020 - when asked about it by a Labour MP last year.
Several Tory MPs have now reiterated their calls for him to resign, including Steve Baker and Sir Roger Gale.
