THE REPORT into parties and lawbreaking across Whitehall has been handed to No.10.

The Cabinet Office confirmed Sue Gray has passed her report to the Prime Minister this morning.

Mr Johnson is due to give a statement to the Commons after Prime Minister's Questions, where he will be expected to apoogise and face questions from MPs.

He will also hold a press conference later today, and meet with his MPs in the 1922 committee. 

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided her final report to the Prime Minister."

 