A DAMNING report into lawbreaking parties in Downing Street has been published.

Sue Gray, the Whitehall mandarin charged with investigating the so-called partygate saga, has finally published her long-awaited dossier.

She found that Mr Johnson and his staff repeatedly held gatherings in No.10 during the pandemic, despite it being against the laws which they themselves set.

She said that senior leaders have to bear responsibility for the culture which allowed this to happen.

The report states: "I have already commented in my update on what I found to be failures of leadership and judgment in No 10 and the Cabinet Office.

"The events that I investigated were attended by leaders in government. Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen.

"It is also the case that some of the more junior civil servants believed that their involvement in some of these events was permitted given the attendance of senior leaders.

"The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture."

However she has also acknowledged there have been changes subsequently in Downing Street.

She wrote: "Since my update there have been changes to the organisation and management of Downing Street and the Cabinet Office with the aim of creating clearer lines of leadership and accountability and now these need the chance and time to bed in."

Images were also included in the report, showing the event on November 13, 2020 in No.10. Several of these had been leaked to ITV earlier this week.

Other images were also published showing the gathering for Mr Johnson's birthday on June 19, 2020 in the Cabinet Room.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, who is head of the civil service, was in attendance at the party but did not receive a police fine.

The party in the Cabinet Room for Mr Johnson's 56th birthday

The report goes into detail about several events, which have already been publicised,and is damning in its contents.

One leaving do for a No.10 official on June 18, 2020 - the day before the Prime Minister's birthday gathering - is described in detail.

The report states: "The event lasted for a number of hours. There was excessive alcohol consumption by some individuals. One individual was sick. There was a minor altercation between two other individuals."

It also says that staff felt they were unable to speak out,with Ms Gray adding: " I found that some staff had witnessed or been subjected to behaviours at work which they had felt concerned about but at times felt unable to raise properly.

"I was made aware of multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff. This was unacceptable."

Mr Johnson is to address the Commons at 12.30, after Prime Minister’s Questions, and will be bombarded with questions from MPs.

He is expected to issue an apology and tell MPs: "I commissioned this report to set the record straight and allow us all to move on.

"I accept full responsibility for my failings.

"I am humbled by the whole experience. We have learned our lesson."