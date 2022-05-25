SUE Gray has provided detail of individual events which took place in Downing Street during the pandemic.

Some of the events have been widely publicised, however, the mandarin has gone in to more detail than previously known.

She said in her report that she found staff were unable to speak out and that some had been disrespected. She wrote: " I was made aware of multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff. This was unacceptable."

Below are some of the most significant details of what happened in No.10 during lockdown.

Staff drank "excessively" until 4am the night before Prince Philip's funeral

On April 16, 2021, staff gathered for two separate leaving dos.

Sue Gray found that they merged together, with around 20 people ending up in the Downing Street garden by 9.30pm.

The report states that music was played on a laptop on top of a printer at one of the events, and staff were asked to move outside by security staff.

It explained: " The two groups eventually joined together in the Downing Street garden. Shortly before 21.30, there were over 20 people present in the garden, with a number of bottles of alcohol.

"A number of individuals gathered near a child's swing/slide in the garden, damaging it by leaning on and playing with it. This was noticed the next morning and reported to No 10 staff."

The report continues to explain that some people "carried on drinking alcohol until the early hours." and adds: "Exit logs indicate that some left after midnight and others between 01.45-02.45. Two members of staff stayed later still, with one leaving at 03.11 and the last leaving at 04:20"

Covid taskforce chiefs partied until 1am

Kate Josephs, former head of the Covid task force admitted receiving a police fine for an event on December 17, 2020.

Kate Josephs

The report identified two other senior figures in the taskforce - James Bowler and Simon Ridley, also attended.

It explains that the covid chiefs had intended to "follow the social distancing guidance by observing a one-way system, social distancing and other precautionary measures" during the event, however "this did not happen as those in the room gathered in small groups, and there was also mingling between groups."

It says there was food and drink available, "including crisps, beer and prosecco that had been purchased by individuals attending."

It wound down around 10pm, between 6 and 8 staff remained and ordered six pizzas at 10.44pm.

Mr Ridley left the event at 11.30pm, while Ms Josephs and "some others" left at 12.23pm, "after tidying up".

Ms Gray's report states: "A small number of individuals stayed beyond that. They joined with other members of staff from elsewhere in the Cabinet Office and headed through the link door to No 10, apparently with the intention of joining the separate leaving event...No 10 exit/entry logs show that, between 00.43 and 00.49, six members of staff entered No 10."

Former ethics chief brought karaoke machine and one staffer vomited at summer bash

On June 18, 2020, the night before the PM's birthday gathering, staff met to celebrate the departure of a No.10 official. This event was planned for at least a week beforehand, with invites being sent by email on June 11.

Lee Cain, former chief spin doctor at Downing Street, raised concerns with Martin Raynolds, the PM's former principal private secretary, about this event.

Messages sent on June 12 explain this:

Despite the concerns, staff met in the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall, and the Prime Minister gave a speech before around 25 people. The first part of the event wound up by around 7.30pm.

However it then continued, with the Government's former ethics chief Helen MacNamara, Deputy Cabinet Secretary, even providing "a karaoke machine which was set up in an adjoining office to the waiting room.", the report says.

It continues: "The event lasted for a number of hours. There was excessive alcohol consumption by some individuals.

"One individual was sick. There was a minor altercation between two other individuals. The event broke up in stages with a few members of staff leaving from around 21.00 and the last member of staff, who stayed to tidy up, leaving at 03.13."

Concerns were raised about "comms risks" associated with BYOB event

Concerns were raised with former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds about the invitation he sent to more than 100 staff inviting them to a BYOB party in the No.10 garden on May 20, 2020.

The report details messages exchanged between the former head of communications Lee Cain and Mr Reynolds about the invitation.

It states: "Lee Cain, the then No 10 Director of Communications (a special adviser), also received the invitation. In response, he emailed Martin Reynolds and Dominic Cummings at 14.35 on 20 May 2020 stating: "I'm sure it will be fine - and I applaud the gesture - but a 200 odd person invitation for drinks in the garden of no 10 is somewhat of a comms risk in the current environment.".

Mr Cain told Sue Gray he spoke to Mr Reynolds afterward and "advised him that the event should be cancelled" but "Martin Reynolds does not recall any such conversation."

It adds: "In addition, Dominic Cummings has also said that he too raised concerns, in writing. We have not found any documentary evidence of this."

Reynolds joked about "getting away with" it and special adviser warned attendees to hide booze

A special adviser Whatsapped Martin Renyolds around 2pm on the day of the BYOB event, saying they had invited more people.

They also said: "Just to flag that the press conference will probably be finishing around that time, so helpful if people can be mindful of that as speakers and cameras are leaving, not walking around waving bottles of wine etc"

Martin Reynolds replied: "Will do my best!"

Mr Reynolds also joked about getting away with the drinks event, which is said in the report to have lasted until 11pm that evening.

He sent a Whatsapp to a special adviser the next day saying: "Best of luck - a complete non-story but better than them focusing on our drinks (which we seem to have got away with)."

