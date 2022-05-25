CHRISTIAN protesters have staged a second anti-abortion demonstration outside a sexual health clinic in Glasgow
The two men once again hectored people entering the Sandyford, which provides a range of sexual, reproductive and emotional health services, including counselling for rape, sexual assault, sexual abuse, and childhood sexual abuse.
The men’s protest quickly drew a counter-protest. When they were told that survivors of sexual abuse used the facility, one of the men asked “why is rape wrong?”
TW 🚨— Back Off Scotland (@backoffscotland) May 25, 2022
THIS MAN HAS NOW ASKED PATIENTS AND STAFF OUTSIDE SANDYFORD “WHY IS RAPE WRONG”?
INJUNCTION NOW @NicolaSturgeon @MareeToddMSP pic.twitter.com/BkLROU5VIT
Scottish Green councillor Holly Bruce called for buffer zones in the city to stop protesters from gathering outside the doors of healthcare settings.
She tweeted: “The intensity and frequency of these ‘protests’ aren’t going away. Glasgow urgently needs buffer zones to allow safe access to healthcare. My thoughts and solidarity goes out to the patients inside the clinic.”
Last week, Green MSP Gillian Mackay launched a consultation on her member’s bill that if approved, would put in place 150m buffer zones around healthcare facilities that provide abortions.
Under the plans, safe access zones would be introduced at all sites that provide abortion care where within the area, it would be unlawful to influence or attempt to influence a person from accessing, providing, or facilitating the provision of abortion care.
The Scottish Government has yet to formally support Ms Mackay’s proposals.
They have said local councils can use bylaws to introduce buffer zones.
Public Health Minister Maree Todd suggested that could yield “quicker results”.
However, Cosla, the umbrella organisation for Scottish councils has previously warned that its legal advice is "unequivocal and confirms that local authorities cannot use bylaws to implement buffer zones at NHS reproductive health facilities".
Nicola Sturgeon recently agreed to chair a summit on the issue, which Ms Mackay said she hoped would “provide some interim measures” before her legislation is rolled out.
Ms Mackay said: “Everyone accessing healthcare, whether at the Sandyford clinic or elsewhere, has the right to do so without experiencing this kind of harassment.
"Intimidating healthcare workers and those accessing services is completely inappropriate. My bill will create protest-free buffer zones around such facilities.
"In the meantime I look forward to attending the summit that the First Minister has committed to convene in the hope that some interim measures can to implemented to end this unacceptable harassment.”
