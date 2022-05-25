THE SNP will be ousted from power in the capital after Labour and the LibDems agreed a deal with the Tories to seize control.

Thursday's crunch full council meeting is set to see Labour installed as a minority administration on Edinburgh City Council after the LibDems confirmed the party would back the change of direction.

Labour's plans are to be considered by the party's Scottish Executive Committee and Local Government Committee this evening.

The Conservatives, who saw their number of councillors halved at the election earlier this month are also set to take up positions if they back Labour’s appointments.

The Tories have been offered two paid positions by Labour, while the LibDems have been offered three jobs under plans to be agreed by councillors on Thursday.

The publicly-paid salaries are split 55 per cent for Labour councillors, with 45% made up by the Tories and LibDems, if the plans are approved.

That prospect has prompted SNP MPs and MSPs to pen a letter to Edinburgh Labour group leader Cammy Day, warning him over his “unthinkable” plans to call on support from the Conservatives.

The letter says: signed by Angus Robertson, Ash Regan, Ben Macpherson, Gordon MacDonald, Deirdre Brock, Tommy Sheppard and Joanna Cherry, adds: “The people rejected the Tories because it is led in the UK by a Prime Minister who partied in No 10 while he told the people of Edinburgh and across the UK that they could not see dying friends and relatives.

“Our residents rejected the Tories because its Scottish leader Douglas Ross has cowardly fallen into line and defended his law-breaking boss.

“They rejected the Tories because so many new Scots who called Edinburgh their home feel they are no longer welcome under Johnson’s Brexit Britain.

“They rejected the Tories because they do not want a party that cuts protections and services for the poorest and most vulnerable anywhere near local or national government.“To be clear: any party that works with the Tories is giving credence and justification to its actions. The people of Edinburgh know this.”

Mr Day, who is set to become the next leader of the council, told The Herald he was keen to bring forward “a different arrangement for the city”, claiming his party has drawn up plans for a “positive, progressive vision”.

He added: “I want to have a different approach to how we run the city this time.

“We want to create more council jobs, more apprenticeships and build more houses – and put more focus into tackling poverty and climate change.”

LibDem group leader, Louise Young, who is set to become the new licensing board chair, said: “Following the election, we met with all other political parties about the right way forward for the capital city.

“Labour councillors have told us they want to do things differently. They have been open in recognising some of the mistakes of the past five years and have promised to reach out and find consensus with other groups. It contrasted sharply with the SNP who failed to recognise that change is needed. They risk five more years of the same failed approach which has let our city down.

“This is why the Liberal Democrat group has agreed to vote for a Labour minority administration this week. In doing so, we will continue as a robust and constructive opposition party. Where we agree with Labour councillors, we will vote with them. Where we disagree and believe they are taking the wrong approach, we will say so and vote accordingly.”

The SNP has made a last-ditch appeal to Labour to reject a deal with the Conservatives and LibDems.

SNP group leader Adam McVey said: “They have presented no clear policy platform and no clear means of implementing it.

“They're trying to hide from accountability by pretending they're all still in opposition. They're undoing the principles of democracy by ignoring the election result. All we know is that their deal reportedly includes appointing Tory councillors to key administration positions.

“Our message to Labour is this – it is not too late. Join progressive partners as we implement the kind of progressive and positive policy platform we believe your members and supporters voted for."