THREE Tory MPs have now called for Boris Johnson to resign following the publication of a damning report into the Downing Street partygate scandal.

Sue Gray published her report into gatherings in Whitehall yesterday, finding there to be failings by senior figures within government and an excessive drinking culture.

Boris Johnson issued several apologies yesterday, with few of his MPs staying in the Commons to hear his statement.

Since then, three of his own MPs have called for him to quit.

David Simmonds, MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner issued a statement this morning, saying he did not have confidence in his party leader.

He said: “I listened to what the Prime Minister had to say at Prime Minister’s Questions, his statement and the 1922 Committee yesterday following the publication of the Sue Gray report.

Read more: Sue Gray report: Details of rows, drunken parties and vomiting staff laid bare

“Having reflected on what he said, and the views of the constituents and my Conservative association, it is clear that while the Government and our policies enjoy the confidence of the public, the Prime Minister does not.

“Accordingly, it is time for him to step down so that new leadership can take forward the important work of the Government in ensuring that our people and country prosper.”

Fellow Tory MP John Baron also called for Mr Johnson to resign.

In a statement published on his website, he said: “The Sue Gray report and the Metropolitan Police investigations paint a shameful pattern of misbehaviour during the pandemic as the rest of us kept to the Covid regulations. Those responsible for setting the rules have a special duty to adhere to them.

“However, for me the most serious charge against the Prime Minister is that of knowingly misleading Parliament. Given the scale of rule-breaking in No 10, I can not accept that the Prime Minister was unaware. Therefore, his repeated assurances in Parliament that there was no rule-breaking is simply not credible.

“For some, this may appear a trivial point given world events. Yet a bedrock principle of our constitution is that we can trust the responses we receive in Parliament to be truthful and accurate. Parliament is the beating heart of our nation. To knowingly mislead it can not be tolerated, no matter the issue. Whether or not the Prime Minister is an asset to the party or the country is of less importance.

“Having always said I would consider all the available evidence before deciding, I’m afraid the Prime Minister no longer enjoys my support – I can no longer give him the benefit of the doubt.”

🗣STATEMENT ON SUE GRAY REPORT



Following the publication of the full Sue Gray report, I feel it is now in the public interest for the Prime Minister to resign. pic.twitter.com/oXfkb7KmrS — Julian Sturdy MP (@JulianSturdy) May 25, 2022

Yesterday backbencher Julian Sturdy was the first to call for Mr Johnson to go after the report was published.

The MP for York Outer wrote in a statement on Twitter that the Sue Gray report “clearly shows the Prime Minister has presided over a widespread culture of disregard for the coronavirus regulations”.

He added: “While I thought it important to wait for the conclusion of the Metropolitan Police investigation and the publication of the Sue Gray report, I am now unable to give the Prime Minister the benefit of the doubt and feel it is in the public interest for him to resign.”