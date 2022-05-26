THE Tartan Army will “be coming down the road” in their excited droves ahead of Scotland’s vital World Cup play-off against Ukraine, at Hampden Park next Wednesday.

But as things stand, there will be a Hampden Roar of rage as many of their 50,000-foot soldiers will be forced to come back up the road early or miss the game altogether, if the recently nationalised train operator ScotRail doesn’t make drastic changes to their emergency timetable which saw them slash over 700 services in response to a driver shortage and pay dispute with the train drivers union ASLEF.

It's a shambolic piece of scheduling which currently has the last train leaving Mount Florida at 8.46pm and the last train departing Glasgow to Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth well before the match has even kicked off. For fans travelling to Edinburgh, it will mean a lung bursting 3.5-mile sprint to Queen Street after the game if they are to catch the last train at 10.15pm

Shunting aside for the moment the inconvenient truth that the Scottish Government, as owners of ScotRail are ultimately responsible for getting the trains back on track, their Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said that: "This is, of course, Scotland's most important game in a long time and we really want to ensure that supporters can get to and from the match”. She added that ScotRail had assured her “that plans were in place” to prevent travel chaos, the details of which will be publicised soon.

Well, we will wait and see, but I wouldn’t be at all surprised if ScotRail’s plan, like so many of its services, was yet another ScotFail and cancelled at the last minute.

The slashing of services is a devastating blow and comes at the worst possible time, not only to travelling football fans but to commuters and businesses right across Scotland.

Particularly its Covid-crunched hospitality, sports, tourism and events sectors, which will again be severely impacted, some terminally so by this punishing timetable and maddening dispute.

Large tourist-driven events this summer such as the 150th Open Golf Championship at St Andrews and Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival & Military Tattoo could be hammered if this dispute is not quickly resolved, as tourists will just not bother coming. Music festivals and large stadium shows could also come a cropper as music fans, fearing they will be stranded, decide to stay away in their droves.

The current cuts to rail services will hit Scotland’s fragile night-time economy, which was first to close and last to open during the pandemic, like a giant wrecking ball. A spokesperson for NTIA Scotland, said: "These devastating cuts are yet another cruel blow for Scotland's hard pressed night-time economy and cultural sector, which are yet to recover from the pandemic."

As Colin Wilkinson, of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, says: “The revised train timetable and potential strike will simply stop people coming out to socialise. The threat of “tumbleweed” city and town centres draws nearer unless a reliable rail service is restored”.

Worryingly, UKHospitality Scotland has said that the timetable is already harming city centre businesses with hotels and restaurants reporting cancelled bookings. Executive director Leon Thompson warned that daytime trade was being seriously affected as workers opted to stay at home and that, "If this dispute continues into the summer the implications for the economy and Scotland’s reputation as a leading visitor destination will be considerable”

Talks aimed at resolving the crisis took place yesterday between ScotRail and ASLEF, and it’s clear that the Scottish Government must take ownership of this dispute and become more involved in negotiating an immediate and fair settlement. Shifting blame and passing the buck, a slippery art form which they have become very adept at in recent years, will not get our national recovery back on track. With further strike action across the UK already looming, this will only further derail our summer, which is already set to hit the buffers.

