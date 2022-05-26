BORIS Johnson is a buffoon and should never have been PM. Just look at him. But partygate has brought everyone involved into disrepute. Following the stunning anticlimax of the Sue Gray report, Labour, the police, Tory MPs and the media are looking as foolish as Johnson.

The affair began as kompromat, orchestrated as everyone knows by disgraced spin-doctor Dominic Cummings, who broke the story last year about the “bring your own booze” party, organised by Martin Reynolds, the top Number Ten official.