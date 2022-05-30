Caroline Heenan
THERE are an estimated 90,000 people living with dementia in Scotland. Around 3,000 of these people will be under the age of 65. Dementia Awareness Week can significantly highlight the need for change so that people are better supported and to help improve the lives of people living with dementia.
Reflecting on the impact and experience that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on people living with dementia and their carers, makes Dementia Awareness Week even more crucial to help us move forward to building dementia-friendly communities. It provides the opportunity to remove barriers, destigmatise, and reduce the social exclusion associated with dementia and clarify where more work needs to be done.
For people living with dementia, the restrictions associated with the pandemic, for example social distancing and self-isolation and closure of vital services, vastly limited their social connections and interactions. The most common signs reported were acute memory loss, difficulty concentrating, agitation, loss of independence loneliness and depression. This also had a negative impact on carers and families due to exhaustion, stress, sadness, feeling isolated and a lack of support.
Everyone, from Government, local councils and organisations to schools, local shops and churches, has a role to play in creating a community where people with dementia feel actively engaged and valued.
In a dementia-friendly community, people will be aware of and understand more about how to enable people with dementia and their carers to share responsibility – from forming support bubbles, sharing lived experiences, promoting wellbeing, volunteering, or raising funds, improving the referral process for access to excellent support services and providing innovative projects to keep people connected. This will ensure that no one feels lonely or isolated and will reduce potential barriers.
At the Eric Liddell Community we play our part in this vision by providing ongoing support to people living with dementia. This support consists of three elements:
Building-based support where clients attend the Eric Liddell Community Day Service in Morningside for a day of person-centred activities and entertainment, as well as a light breakfast and a hot, cooked nutritious lunch.
Community outreach support where staff engage with clients to connect within their community by going for a walk or to a place of their choice, such as a café or a visit to a museum or an art gallery, or even to the polling station to cast their vote.
Digital support, the main component of which is a video call via Zoom which can take clients on a virtual tour of places from the Scottish Highlands to Argentina, or take them through a particular historic period such as Emily Pankhurst and the Suffragettes to the Dunkirk Evacuation, or entertain them with some live Scottish and Irish folk music.
It is my hope that this Dementia Awareness Week brings about real change, putting preventative measures in place to ensure that the wider community is more aware and better equipped to provide the right interventions, care and support to these people, carers and their families.
Caroline Heenan is the Eric Liddell Community Day Service Manager
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here