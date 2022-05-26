FIRST they took away his rock, now they’re selling his desk.
The humiliation of former First Minister Alex Salmond took another bleakly comedic turn today, when it emerged parts of his TV show set are being flogged at auction.
Among the lots being sold next month is the walnut “presenter’s desk“ which Mr Salmond sat behind on his weekly show on the Kremlin-backed RT channel.
Boasting an outsized copy of his signature, the suggested opening bid is £50, but so far there are no takers.
Also available is a “distressed metal chest of drawers” and a pair of lamps which lurked in the back of the set, the current bid for which is £42.
Two chrome tables, starting at £10, are also up for grabs and were featured on the programme beside the Alba chief as he interviewed guests.
One SNP source joked about the sale, saying: "Some would throw the kitchen sink at their political campaign, but Alex has just thrown his presenting desk.
"I guess Putin didn't want it back."
Another added: "This will be deeply humiliating for Alex, given he is so concerned about his public image."
The sell-off has echoes of another moment when Mr Salmond’s legacy was literally dismantled.
In 2020, Heriot-Watt university announced it was to remove a commemorative stone installed in 2014, which was inscribed with a quote from Mr Salmond.
It read: "The rocks will melt with the sun before I allow tuition fees to be imposed on Scotland's students."
The university said it was to be removed and replaced with an alternative artwork which appealed to its "international student community".
While they said it would be "looked after" until an "alternative location" was found, it is unclear what happened to the stone.
The Herald contacted the Alba party to ask if Mr Salmond was selling the items himself, or if it was RT, however a spokesman said that the former First Minister was "abroad filming".
Mr Salmond announced he was suspending his show in February when Russia invaded Ukraine, and later vowed never to work with the channel again.
Ofcom banned it earlier this year when the invasion started, after public and political pressure to remove Russian-backed outlets from the UK.
The regulator said it was no longer “fit and proper” for it to hold a licence because the regulator “cannot be satisfied that it can be a responsible broadcaster”.
