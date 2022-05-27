IF Scottish independence were a garden, and the SNP the gardener, we’d be looking at a rather tatty, weed-strewn lawn, left ramshackle and unloved for far too long. Questions would surely be raised about just what the gardener had been doing to fail so badly in their duty.

Here we are, with a Tory government in London slathered in sleaze and hated by millions, and yet support for independence remains stubbornly unchanged since the 2014 referendum. Surely, Boris Johnson’s shame should have caused some sort of uptick in support? But no, and the SNP only has itself to blame.