Flexible fiend
WE knew Douglas ‘Rubberman’ Ross was flexible when it came to Boris Johnson’s survival, but it seems the Scottish Tory leader has even more elastic principles than we thought. After the Sue Gray report was published in all its gory detail, Sky News stuck a camera in the Moray MP’s spherical face so he could hedge his bets all over again. The channel also badged him as “Scottish Labour leader Douglas Ross”. Is there a new posting in the offing? Rumours now abound at Holyrood of an ingenious SNP plot to give Scottish Labour a boss as hapless as the Scottish Tories.
Sparkling whine
THE Scottish Liberal Democrats have been toasting their success in the council elections. Well, we say success. They gained 20 seats to get 87. In 2007 they had 166. It’s all relative. But the bash at Edinburgh’s Haymarket Bar was certainly the real thing. The pub ran out of Prosecco after activists drank the lot. How very LibDem. Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton even tried to buy a display bottle, but was refused on the grounds that customers wouldn’t know they could buy Prosecco if it wasn’t on show. We hear he tried to explain the logical flaw of this in a Prosecco-free pub, but was apparently too intensely relaxed to convince the staff.
Driving farce
ANAS Sarwar wound up John Swinney mightily at FMQs on Thursday by contrasting the easy access ministers have to 28 chauffeur-driven government cars during the ScotRail dispute. Might it be time to hand over the keys until ordinary folks have a proper rail service again, the Scottish Labour leader asked. However his own expenses suggest ministers are not the only ones keeping cosy in their rides. Mr Sarwar wracked up the biggest bill for motor miles last year of any Glasgow MSP, charging taxpayers £2268 for his drive to and from work. Vroom, Vroom!
Clypeherbolic
ADMITTEDLY, Mr Swinney appeared pretty wound up even before Mr Sarwar took a swing. Answering questions from Rubberman Ross abut the dreaded CalMac ferry fiascos, the deputy FM grassed up Dean Lockhart and Murdo Fraser for missing the previous week’s session to watch Rangers in Seville in the Europa League Final. “Unlike some Tory MSPs, you won’t find me skiving off to the football for a few days when the Parliament is sitting,” thundered Mr Swinney, a noted Jambo. Mr Fraser tried to appear unfazed. “He’s just grumpy that Hearts got humped in the Cup Final,” he quipped nonchalantly afterwards. However his face turned a deep Tynecastle maroon when it happened.
Flippin' Eck
SCHADENFREUDE, thy name is Alex Salmond. It’s not been an enjoyable week for the leader of the perpetually unelected Alba party. On Wednesday, his estranged protege overtook him to become Scotland’s longest serving First Minister. Then it emerged the set of his cancelled show on Kremlin-TV was being flogged at auction. The desk that Mr Salmond used to chortle behind each week, complete with his giant signature, was open to bids of £50. No sign of any of the kit used by his Alba colleague and business partner Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh on the show, however. One of the lots was a stack of fashion magazines and books, including the 2014 classic ‘The Social Climber’s Bible’. But that obviously couldn’t be connected in any way.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here