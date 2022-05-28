From little acorns, great oaks grow. That has proven the case with The Herald’s campaign to provide a memorial garden to mark the pandemic, which has come to fruition and was officially opened yesterday by the Deputy First Minister, John Swinney.

Entitled I remember: Scotland’s Covid Memorial, it is intended to provide a place of remembrance and reflection, as well as somewhere that offers solace to those who lost loved ones, and to commemorate the sacrifices and efforts made by so many during what has been one of the most difficult periods in recent times.