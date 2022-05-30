HUNDREDS of thousands of Scottish households have been urged to return their census forms with just one day before the deadline and the prospect of a £1000 fine.

In a final reminder, the National Records of Scotland urged people to fulfil their legal responsibility and return the once-a-decade survey before the end of May 31.

NRS also confirmed they would be closing down their public awareness campaign and census collection field teams tomorrow.

Most of Scotland’s 2.7million households have completed the survey online, but around 250,000 have filled in paper copies.

The NRS target is for a return rate of at least 85 per cent in each of Scotland’s 32 council areas, and a national return rate of 94.2%.

The national return rate was below 90% at the weekend, with seven councils, including Glasgow, below 85%, meaning around 400,000 households had yet to return their forms.

The NRS said returns delayed for “legitimate reasons” will still count if returned in the days immediately after May 31.

However from Wednesday, the NRS will switch into the next phase of the exercise, known as the census coverage survey, which should ensure a “comprehensive and accurate picture of the response rates across the country has been recorded”.

The census was held in 2021 in England and Wales UK, but delayed by a year in Scotland after the Scottish Government decided on a slower approach because of Covid.

It was supposed to have been finished by May 1, but SNP constitution secretary Angus Robertson was forced to delay it by a month after a poor response rate.

It was the first time Scotland was out of step with England and Wales in holding a census, and the Scottish Government has been accused of a £150million “shambles”.

The return rate in England and Wales last year was 97%, far above Scotland’s so far.

Nicola Sturgeon has said the census will be checked by outside experts to ensure it was a “credible exercise”.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney also said last week that Mr Robertson would have to update MSPs on the “strength of the information” collected.

NRS chief executive Paul Lowe said: “It was great last week to cross the 85% response rate nationally - a major milestone in the census - and to see 25 Local Authorities exceeding their local target of 85%. I want to say a huge thank you to each and every household across the country who has done their bit.

“Tomorrow is the last chance for households to complete and submit their census.

“My message to those who have yet to complete is: don’t miss out.

“Don’t regret not taking part. Big decisions about our local communities and our nation as a whole are based on census data. Everyone’s circumstances need to be captured to ensure the best decisions are taken, so please complete now.”

Designed to help design and improve public services, the 2022 census asks questions on the types of accommodation people stay in, household relationships, age, sex, health and employment status.

New questions this year include use of British Sign Language, passports held, armed forces history and new voluntary questions on sexual orientation and trans status.

Census letters have been issued to more than 2.7m households representing 5.5m people.

A census of the population has been taken every 10 years in Scotland since 1801, with the exception of 1941, because of World War Two.

The census can be filled in online at census.gov.scot or on paper.

Paper forms can still be ordered on the website or by calling 0800 030 8308 and will still be accepted after tomorrow.