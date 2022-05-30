SUPPORT for Douglas Ross among Conservative party members has plummeted, according to a new survey.

In November last year, the Scottish Tory leader had an approval rating of 35.4 in ConservativeHome’s informal poll.

However, that’s now slipped to -1.3.

The SNP described the poll as "utterly humiliating."

Mr Ross is the second least popular politician among party members. Only Prime Minister Boris Johnson is polling worse, down to -15.0.

The only other person to receive a negative rating is under fire party chairman, Ben Elliot. He’s been facing questions over his concierge firm, Quintessentially, and services provided to Russian oligarchs.

Mr Ross’s slip in support has come at breakneck speed. Last month he was still on 14.8.

He’s now far behind the only other Scottish politician on the list, Alister Jack. The Secretary of State for Scotland has an approval rating of 16.2.

In January, Mr Ross became the first senior Tory publicly to call for Boris Johnson to quit over the party gate row, submitting a letter to the backbench 1922 committee in Westminster urging a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

However, he was derided by rivals in March when he withdrew his letter and said that removing Mr Johnson “would destabilise the UK Government when we need to be united in the face of Russian aggression and the murdering of innocent Ukrainians.”

Last week, following the publication of the Sue Gray report, he said the Prime Minister should instead stand down once the war is over.

The SNP MP Mhairi Black said the polling was "utterly humiliating for flip-flopping Douglas Ross."

She said: "Douglas Ross is going down with Boris Johnson's sinking ship.

"It's clear from these embarrassing ratings that Jacob Rees-Mogg was not alone in dismissing Ross as a lightweight.

"The public don't take Douglas Ross seriously after his countless u-turns and it's clear his own party members don't take him seriously either."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton was unsurprised by the findings. He said:"I've spoken to Conservative voters on doorsteps across Scotland and they are completely scunnered by the lies and poor behaviour of the Prime Minister and the spinelessness of Douglas Ross in defending him.

"The Conservative party is rotten from top to bottom, the UK needs fresh leadership."

Mr Johnson’s fall into negative figures comes after two months of positive ratings.

However, while the site also found 40 per cent of party members wanted him to quit, another 58 per cent want him to stay in the post.

According to Sky News, 35 Tory MPs have now publicly questioned the Prime Minister's position, while 24 Tories have submitted letters calling for a vote of no confidence.

Cabinet League Table: Johnson is back in negative ratings https://t.co/sfFS3b21of — ConservativeHome (@ConHome) May 30, 2022

Elsewhere on the survey, there was little change with Defence Minister Ben Wallace still, by some considerable distance, the most popular Tory politician, with an approval rating of 85.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi was in second with 66.2.