A FORMER attorney general has called for Boris Johnson to resign.

Jeremy Wright, the MP for Kenilworth and Southam, posted a statement on his website today, saying the partygate scandal had done “lasting damage” to the Tories.

He said there had been a “contemptuous attitude” shown by people in Downing Street who chose to break the rules, and called for Mr Johnson to quit.

Mr Wright said he found it "inconceivable that senior officials and advisers would have tolerated, facilitated and even encouraged the breaking of Covid rules if they believed that the Prime Minister would have been horrified and outraged by what was happening in Downing Street when he was not there" and added that he could not accept that the PM did not "bear some personal responsibility" for setting a "tone" of rule-breaking and contempt within No.10.

Jeremy Wright MP

A trickle of letters have been sent to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee, following the pubication of Sue Gray's report into lockdown breaking in No.10 during the pandemic.

Mr Wright, also a former culture secretary, added: "I fear too that these events have done real and lasting damage to the reputation not just of this Government but to the institutions and authority of Government more generally.

"That matters because it is sadly likely that a Government will again need to ask the citizens of this country to follow rules it will be difficult to comply with and to make sacrifices which will be hard to bear, in order to serve or preserve the greater good.

“I have therefore, with regret, concluded that, for the good of this and future governments, the prime minister should resign."

He later deleted the statement from his website.