Here, Sara Thiam, CEO of the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) highlights the importance of the SCDI Forum, which asks serious questions about Scotland’s future prosperity and our role in global economy. The two-day event will be launched by the First Minister, in Edinburgh on the 13 June.

As we return to face-to-face events some of us are reticent about making the time to go along when we’ve got used to managing our working day through online platforms during the pandemic. Those of us who make the time to reconnect, share insights and gain fresh perspectives are finding it is time well spent. Often the most meaningful conversations are those in the margins. The chance encounter which transforms your organisation.

Dr Linda Yueh, Economist, Writer and Broadcaster and Shonaig Macpherson, SCDI President

Whether you’re a business, local authority, university, college or not-for-profit SCDI’s Forum offers a unique collaborative environment for people who care about Scotland’s prosperity. It is your chance to raise your head from the day job to learn from other places or sectors who are building on Scotland’s strengths and innovating on our shared challenges.

Forum is special. It enables us to think about the bigger picture and to understand the issues which will shape our future. Last year, the Deputy First Minister, John Swinney opened the Forum by urging us to look outside our own organisations, to create connections and to think about what each of us ‘brings to the party’ as we define Scotland’s purpose.

SCDI is founded on an understanding of the complex and interconnected nature of the challenges we face. It was set up in the wake of the Great Depression to unite public, private and civil society in a shared mission and continues to act as a ‘trusted voice’ in shaping government and industry thinking. Bringing together the key players enables us to form a clear picture of what’s needed and help with delivery. This year’s focus is a new sense of purpose for Scotland.

Broadcaster Sally Magnusson hosts the event which is unique in uniting government, industry and civil society leaders and bringing UK and Scottish governments together on a shared platform.

Broadcaster Sally Magnusson, leads the panel on Economic Recovery & Purpose as Sharon White, Chair, John Lewis Partnership takes questions from the audience

As a newcomer to Forum some 20 years ago I found a movement of people and organisations who are committed to building a prosperous economy for all. I benefitted from their willingness to pass on their experience and knowledge. During the toughest of times their capacity to reinvent and adapt to changing needs never fails to inspire me.

With world class panellists including the Nobel laureate Sir Angus Deaton, Chris van der Kuyl – one of Scotland’s leading technology, media and gaming entrepreneurs and Simon Roddy, Senior Vice President and Upstream Director for Shell, we will discuss how business purpose holds the key to economic and commercial recovery and a happier world.

But we need to move from conversation to action if we are going to tackle the challenges which have dogged our economy for so long. SCDI productivity clubs are doing just that through peer learning. Our Young Engineering and Science Clubs are inspiring young people into the STEM subjects needed to ensure Scotland has the skills it needs in the future.

The great thing about SCDI is that the members genuinely want to help and contribute to the organisation. Our members have gladly shared their expertise to shape our 10-year vision. Now we think we know what success looks like, we need you to help us deliver it together.

The same values underpin everything we do. We look beyond Scotland to learn from the best in the world, to paraphrase Alistair Gray, to work as if we live in the early days of a better world, to build an economy and society which delivers for people and planet. We want to look forward and outward and keep learning and innovating. Our members want to be profitable but not at any cost.

This feels like the right moment, a chance to do things differently.

From climate and biodiversity to waste and digital transformation, the Forum is a ‘burning platform’ to highlight the consequences of not changing and to explore opportunity for innovation, scientific and technological advancement and for better, fairer jobs.

CEO SCDI, Sara Thiam, John Swinney, MSP and Clare Reid, Director of Policy and Public Affairs

If we are to shape a better Scotland, we need to ensure the conversation about our future is informed by a wider and deeper pool of people, one which better reflects our population.

We need to think about which voices are involved in shaping our purpose and vision and to bring people with us.

Forum is a place where everyone’s voice is heard and respected, where Global CEOs rub shoulders with educators, community and charity representatives and local business owners.

With your help, we can level the playing field, act as a critical friend to government and hold a mirror up to business and industry, focusing on the right things and doing them well. Coming to Forum will help your organisation prosper and deliver a better economic future for the whole of Scotland.

Scdi.org.uk/forum