FOUR low emission zones (LEZs) for Scottish cities have been approved by ministers but three will not be rolled out until 2024 after grace periods were agreed.

Under the plans to improve air quality, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee will introduce LEZs to ban older and more polluting vehicles from city centres.

In Glasgow, the LEZ is already in place for buses and will be extended to cover other vehicles from June 1, 2023, with the grace period for residents extended to June 1, 2024.

In Edinburgh and Aberdeen, enforcement will begin on June 1, 2024 while in Dundee, enforcement begins on May 30, 2024.

Penalties for bringing a non-compliant vehicle into the LEZ will typically be set at £60, halved to £30 if paid early.

Petrol cars and vans will need to have engines at the Euro 4 standard, which generally applies to vehicles registered after 2006.

Diesel-powered cars and vans will need to be at the Euro 6 standard, mainly applying to vehicles registered after 2015.

Blue badge holders will be exempt from LEZ requirements.

SNP Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said: “The introduction of low emission zones is a truly significant public health moment for Scotland.

“Our air quality is generally good – but for too long air pollution has exceeded legal limits for health in our city centres as a consequence of unrestricted vehicle emissions.

“We have a moral responsibility to act. Air pollution often disproportionally impacts those with the least in our society.

“It causes the most damage to the youngest, the oldest and those with pre-existing medical conditions.”

She added: “LEZs are the biggest change we’ve ever seen in how vehicles will access our cities – and they need to be, in order to best protect public health and improve air quality."

Joseph Carter, head of devolved nations at Asthma+Lung UK, said: “Air pollution is the biggest environmental threat to public health. It is causing new lung conditions like lung cancer and worsening existing ones.

"With one in five Scots developing a lung conditions like asthma and COPD in their lifetime, for them, it can trigger life-threatening asthma attacks and exacerbations.

“Children’s lungs are also more susceptible to air pollution as they are still growing, and they also breathe faster than adults. As they grow, toxic air can stunt the growth of their lungs, making them less resilient into adulthood and placing them at greater risk of lung disease in the future. More than 70,000 children have asthma in Scotland and for them, peaks in toxic air can put them at risk of a potentially life-threatening attack.

“The gradual roll out of Low Emission Zones is going to be a huge step forward to start tackling this major health problem. Starting in Glasgow in 2018 and then extended to our core cities with the Transport Act 2019, LEZs are one of the most effective way of reducing pollution.”

Kevin Lang, leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Edinburgh City Council, said the LEZ being introduced in the capital was “too timid in its ambition and too slow in its implementation”.

He added: “It will leave too many communities with unacceptably low levels of air quality and could even make the situation worse in areas around the city centre zone.

“In the years to come, the council will look back and regret the LEZ did not go further and faster. This has been a wasted opportunity to deliver a positive step change in tackling the poor air quality which causes so many health issues, particularly in children.”