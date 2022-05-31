A Conservative MSP has called for changes to the system under which complaints are made against politicians and investigated by a standards watchdog after being cleared of 19 complaints which he said were 'politically-motivated'.
Writing on Twitter today, Murdo Fraser, who represents Mid Scotland and Fife, and is his party's spokesman on Covid recovery, said all the complaints made against him had been dismisssed.
"Just been advised by the Ethical Standards Commissioner that a further two complaints against me - both groundless and politically-motivated - have been dismissed. That is now 19 in the last 2 years, every one thrown out," he tweeted this morning.
"The system is being abused by those who wish to bully and silence opposition politicians doing their job of holding the Government to account. It has to change."
Earlier this month, a former SNP councillor was cleared by the watchdog over a tweet which said that Scotland hates the United Kingdom.
Rhiannon Spear, who stood down as a councillor this month due to what she said was the “toxic atmosphere in politics”, made the remark during the Eurovision Song Contest last year.
Ms Spear previously represented the Greater Pollok ward on Glasgow City Council.
In her Tweet, posted in May, 2021, Spear commented on the competition after the UK had received zero points.
She wrote: “It’s ok Europe we hate the United Kingdom too. Love, Scotland. #Eurovision.”
Later, Ms Spear deleted her Twitter account and issued an apology for the remark.
“I have now deleted this tweet about the UK’s results in the Eurovision Song Contest, and apologise for any offence caused,” she said in a statement issued at the time.
Ms Spear has previously said that both she and her family have suffered “abhorrent” abuse and threats online over the post.
