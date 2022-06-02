A train drivers union has claimed the "ball is clearly in Scotrail's corner" after it rejected a 4.3% pay increase offer.

Aslef's executive committee rejected the pay offer with an expected verbal referendum of drivers did not take place.

The newly-nationalised rail operator has put an emergency timetable in place with many drivers refusing to work overtime and on rest days after the pandemic saw less people trained for the role.

Questioned over the lack of a full member referendum, Aslef Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay told BBC Radio Scotland only one person found the offer "acceptable".

He said: "We are a democratic trade union and we have many different layers of democracy within union and the national executive are train drivers elected by train drivers to make decisions on behalf of train drivers.

"So we did ask our members. We held a series of open meetings across Scotland and online where over 250 train drivers attended, and we only had one person saying this offer was acceptable."

Scotrail is seeking to meet with the union on Monday to discuss their concerns.

Mr Lindsay said: "They have asked us to attend talks on Monday and we will attend the talks on Monday.

"If we get an improved offer and acceptable offer there will be no strike action. That's as simple as that the ball is clearly in Scotland's corner."

An emergency timetable put in place has seen a vast array of late-night services cancelled, with only some being restored to help passengers get home on weekend.

The Scottish organiser claimed he wanted to see regular services restored and said: "Let me be clear, I want a settlement. I believe that the emergency timetable that ScotRail put in place is too far, it cuts too deep.

"We should have kept on talking to us we could resolve this matter and we could be delivering the train services the Scottish people deserve."

Speaking after the offer was rejected, Trasport Scotland said it was "disappointed" by the decision.

A spokesperson added: "While we understand any union’s desire to obtain the best deal possible for their members, the stark realities of the financial pressures we are facing across government are evidenced by the Spending Review published just yesterday."

With rising concerns that financial cuts will hit local authorities, the Aslef organiser was asked whether it was fair for train drivers to demand more money when teachers and council workers are only being offered a 2% pay raise.

However, Mr Lindsay claimed that should not impact train drivers and said"we can't continually play one worker off another."

"I'm not going to apologize for train drivers making reasonable demands when we're facing earnings and income crisis," he said.

"m also supportive of council workers. I'm also supportive of teachers and support workers across Scotland is getting a fair pay."

"We should be looking for fair pay for all."