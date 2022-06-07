WHEN the late Gilbert Baker was growing up in the 1950s in Parsons, Kansas, about 150 miles east of Wichita, he and his family knew he was special. Never, though, would Gilbert and those who raised him expect that one day he would create a moving symbol that would elevate pride for human dignity around the globe.

US military duty brought Gilbert out to San Francisco, and he remained there after his service. Of the many people he met there, one was named Mary Dunn. Mary’s friendship cultivated an aptitude in Gilbert. She taught him to nurture his talent for sewing which would propel him forward as an artist and activist creating banners. Gilbert, now in his twenties, met another person then: the visionary San Francisco gay right’s leader Harvey Milk. Those two connections sparked an ability and activism in him that all can thank Gilbert for – the creation of the first rainbow flag which became the global symbol for LGBTQI+ Pride.

This month we will see many varieties of rainbow-coloured flags as part of LGBTQI+ activities. Many parades will be making a welcome return after Covid restrictions. In Washington, DC, events will be happening throughout June. The Glasgow Pride march is back on June 25. Wherever you are in the world, consider searching for what is happening in your area.

While there has been much progress around the world for LGBTQI+ people, we cannot be lulled into being content with those advances alone. LGBTQI+ people continue to face widespread discrimination, violence, threats, and bigotry around the world. A significant amount of countries still have laws that criminalise the LGBTQI+ community or authorities passively turn away when acts of clear discrimination occur. These are countries that are members of the United Nations. The UN created the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to ensure that fundamental rights are universally protected. Its principal architect, US First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, would have been resolute in declaring that the fundamental principal of upholding the highest standards of international law, human rights, liberty, and human protection directly applies to all.

In the United States and globally there are many LGBTQI+ policy issues to make progress on. One priority in the US relates to positioning it as a global leader for rights. A path for doing this is for the US Congress to pass and President Biden to sign into law what is called The GLOBE Act. This measure would prioritise LGBTQI+ issues. It would help move human rights standards worldwide into US diplomatic dialogue and international development. The measure would create both a senior level diplomatic envoy at the US State Department and an inter-agency government group that would coordinate responses to attacks, threats, and discrimination against LGBTQI+ communities worldwide.

There have been several new versions of the original pride flag that Gilbert created in the 1970s. All the flags, colours, and shapes have symbolic importance. Without detracting from the other colours, the one that is especially meaningful for me is purple. Gilbert, and later designers, chose purple or a violet in all versions to represent the spirit of the LGBTQI+ community. In Scotland a vibrant purple pulled from a thistle represents a nobility of character. I marry the two, for in the purple of a pride flag we see the spirit of a purpose driven movement, and we are reminded of some of the most noble and royal band of human souls among us.

Some may choose not to physically march or hoist the pride flag. They will be content with quietly embracing tolerance and acceptance, but not go further. Being tolerant is significant and always commendable, but acceptance alone does not drive change. Whether it is LGBTQI+ rights, women’s equality, economic fairness, religious freedom, or racial justice, what propels lasting progress are the people who take on the mantel of advocacy – individuals who say enough and sacrifice in defence of human dignity.

Gilbert Baker said: “A true flag is not something you can design. A true flag is torn from the soul of the people. A flag is something that everyone owns, and that's why they work. The Rainbow Flag is like other flags in that sense: it belongs to the people.” Wherever you stand in the world, remember those words, consider your flag and what you can do to improve your community or love and support those closest to you.

Ian Houston has spent his career in Washington, DC as an advocate for diplomacy, trade, global poverty alleviation, intercultural dialogue. He is a GlobalScot and serves as President of the Scottish Business Network in the US/Americas. He is an Honorary Professor at the University of the West of Scotland and honorary lecturer at the University of Aberdeen. His views are his own.