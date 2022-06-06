SIR KEIR Starmer has called on Tory MPs to “show some leadership” and get rid of Boris Johnson tonight “in the national interest”.

The Labour leader said the Prime Minister appeared to have lost the trust of the country, and his party had to “step up” in response.

Speaking to LBC Radio, Sir Keir admitted many in Labour thought Mr Johnson staying in office would help his party defeat the Tories at the next general election, due by 2024.

However he said the national interest demanded new leadership as soon as possible.

Mr Johnson will face a confidence vote between 6 and 8pm tonight after more than 54 of his MPs, or 15 per cent of the parliamentary party, submitted letters demanding one.

This has been sent to Conservative MPs in the last few minutes: https://t.co/CeXlVIVZBl pic.twitter.com/mkJvELGmY8 — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) June 6, 2022

If he wins a simple majority he can, in theory, carry on regardless.

However if a significant minority of his MPs say they no longer have faith in him, it could be still deeply damaging and ultimately fatal to his premiership.

Speaking about the Tory MPs who will decide Mr Johnson’s fate, Sir Keir said: “I think they have got to show some leadership and vote against the Prime Minister.

“He has lost, I think, the trust of the country – that is pretty clear from the evidence that I have seen.

“He’s also got no plan for the country and I think those two things mean that it’s in the national interest that he goes now.”

The Opposition leader said many people in his party felt it was “very good” for them if Mr Johnson stayed because he was “so damaged” and an electoral liability.

“But looking at the national interest, I think Tory MPs have got to step up, show leadership and get rid of him,” he said.

UK Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the confidence vote marked “judgment day” for the Prime Minister.

“It’s judgment day for Conservative MPs and their sleaze-ridden Prime Minister,” he tweeted.

“If they fail to sack Boris Johnson, it will be an insult to all those who made sacrifices and suffered while he partied.”

He added later: “Every Conservative MP must do the right thing and kick out this dishonest Prime Minister from Number 10.

“There is simply no excuse for backing Boris Johnson. He broke the law and partied while millions of people did the right thing and followed the rules during the pandemic, even when it meant being unable to see their loved ones. His behaviour and his lies are proof that he is not fit to govern.

“If Conservative MPs do the unthinkable and give Johnson a renewed mandate, then it will be an insult to all those who suffered while the Prime Minister partied.”

Sir Keir has repeatedly called for the PM to quit over the Partygate scandal, which saw him fined by the police for attending an illegal birthday party in Number 10 during lockdown.

The Sue Gray report last month also painted a gruesome picture of lawbreaking and drunkenness in Downing Street while the country was bound by strict Covid rules.

Sir Keir and his deputy Angela Rayner have said they will stand down if fined over the so-called Beergate event in Durham last year, at which the pair had dinner with party activists after a day campaigning in local elections.

Asked about the incident today, Sir Keir said: “I am absolutely clear that there was no breach of the rules. In my case, we were on the road with a team. We stopped for something to eat. There was no breach of the rules and I’ve made that clear over and over again.

But he added that if the police issue him with a fixed penalty notice, “I will do the right thing and I will step down because it’s very important, I think, for everybody to hear and to know that not all politicians are the same.

“I think the Prime Minister has made a big mistake by trying to cling on in relation to the law-breaking that we know went on in Downing Street.

“I’m different – and if that fixed penalty notice is issued then… I will step down from my posts because I do believe that democracy relies on integrity and honesty, and I hold others to high standards so I’m going to hold myself to those high standards.”