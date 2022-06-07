THE SCOTTISH Government's new Low Income Winter Heating Assistance benefit will be paid out for the first time next February.
The £50 payment will be available to all eligible households receiving income related benefits in the winter.
It will replace the current £25 cold weather payment, administered by the UK Government, that kicks in when temperatures hit below zero degrees Celsius for seven days in a row.
There's been some controversy over that criteria, with the location of the 27 weather stations in Scotland used to measure the temperature raising questions over equality and fairness.
In some years only one or no payments have been triggered.
The government said most people will be better off under the new benefit.
Social Security Minister Ben Macpherson said: “Our new Low Income Winter Heating Assistance benefit will provide a reliable payment every winter to around 400,000 eligible households, including pensioners and disabled people.
“This extra financial support from the Scottish Government will help at this time of rising energy bills and other cost-of-living pressures.
“Unlike the current Cold Weather Payments, Low Income Winter Heating Assistance will provide support to people irrespective of weather conditions or temperature levels where they live.
“It will be our 13th devolved benefit and will only be available in Scotland. It will also be an automatic payment to all those who are eligible, so there is no need to apply.
“Our £20 million annual investment will be a significant increase in support to around 400,000 households – compared with only £325,000 and 11,000 payments made by the UK Government in Cold Weather Payments in Scotland in winter 21-22.
“Making payments in February for the first year of Low Income Winter Heating Assistance will ensure a smooth transition from the UK scheme. We will explore the feasibility of bringing forward the payment date to earlier in winter in future years.
“This winter we will also be extending and increasing our Scottish Child Payment in November, as well as making Child Winter Heating Assistance payments for the third time. Both of these benefits are not available elsewhere in the UK.”
