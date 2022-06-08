Norrie Hunter

THE silence of an electric vehicle approaching can be detected by a horse before its rider, according to a major survey into how they respond to this new form of transport. Problems only arise when drivers either pass too quickly or to close to horse and rider.

A study carried out by the British Horse Society (BHS) in collaboration with Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University and the Electric Vehicle Association Scotland showed that low-level noises produced by electrical vehicles can be heard by horses.

According to the BHS, the Characterisation of Horse Response to Electric Car Noise report provides significant insight not only helping to alleviate concerns from riders about how their horses react to electric vehicles due to limited sound levels, but also be a vital tool when it comes to encouraging drivers, regardless of whether they are driving an electronic or conventional vehicle, to be careful when passing horses on the road.

Last year, there were almost 3,000 incidents on UK roads reported to the BHS resulting in 66 horses being killed and 129 injured.

Announcing details of the report at the Eglinton Country Park in North Ayrshire, Alan Hiscox, director of Safety at the British Horse Society said: “With more and more electric cars on Britain’s roads, this report’s new data and analysis provides a significant insight. Not only will it help to alleviate concerns from riders about how their horse reacts to electric vehicles due to limited sound levels, but it will also be a vital tool when it comes to encouraging drivers, regardless of whether they are driving an electric or conventional vehicle, to be careful when passing horses on the road.”

EVA Scotland director, Neil Swanson welcomed the research findings. "Research such as this is essential and invaluable both from an EV driver's and horse rider/owner's perspective. Safety of horses and their riders on our roads is paramount and understanding of how to support the vigilance of both parties is essential if incidents are to be avoided.

"As the number of electric vehicles on Scotland's highways and by-ways soars, EVA Scotland encourages all road users to take note of the report's findings and strive towards creating harmony on our roads."

In 2021, 126 horse riders were injured with 13% victims of road rage or abuse. Over 84% of incidents occurred because a vehicle passed by too closely to the horse and 75% of incidents occurred because a vehicle passed by too quickly.

Horse owner and an electric vehicle driver for almost 10 years, Elinor Chalmers says this report is, “an important piece of research”.

A regular rider with her two horse on local back roads in Fife, she added: “There is an increasing number of reported incidents involving horses and vehicles. The proportion of electric on our roads is rising exponentially and therefore it is important to assess how horses react to these quieter vehicles. It will help keep horse, rider and drivers safe.”

Although she hasn’t had any adverse experiences with EVs she maintains: “Even when driving my electric car, I’m always additionally cautious when approaching an equine in case they haven't heard me coming however, I find however that the horse is often aware of my presence but the rider is not!”