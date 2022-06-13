LABOUR leader Sir Keir Starmer is being probed by Parliament's sleaze watchdog over allegations he broke rules on registering outside earnings, gifts, benefits and hospitality.

According to the website of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Sir Keir is being investigated under two sections of the MPs’ rules of conduct on registering interests.

The first matter under investigation is stated as: “Registration of interests under Category 1 of the Guide to the Rules (Employment and earnings).”

And the second: “Registration of interests under Category 3 of the Guide to the Rules (Gifts, benefits and hospitality from UK sources).”

Sir Keir has insisted he is confident he has not broken the rules.

During a visit to Wakefield, the Labour leader told broadcasters the allegations were not a surprise, adding: “My office is dealing with it and will be replying in due course.”

Asked if he was sure he had done nothing wrong, he said: “Absolutely confident, there’s no problem here.”