THE UK Government’s refusal to adopt EU plans for a universal charger is bad for consumers and the environment, the SNP’s Foreign Affairs spokesman has said.

Last week, Brussels agreed that from autumn 2024, all smartphones and small technological devices sold in Europe should have the same USB-C port for charging.

The EU said it was about reducing electronic waste and making life easier for users.

They claim it could save consumers up to €250 million on “unnecessary charger purchases" and cut 11,000 tonnes of waste per year.

“European consumers were long frustrated with multiple chargers piling up with every new device. Now they will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics,” European parliament spokesperson Alex Agius Saliba said.

The rules will apply to “all small and medium-sized portable electronic devices”, which will include mobile phones, tablets, cameras, keyboards, speakers, headphones, headsets and earbuds.

The decision is yet to be approved by the European Parliament and European Council, though that is expected to be a formality.

However, last week, the UK government said it was “not currently considering replicating this requirement".

In a letter to Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, Alyn Smith asked the minister to reconsider.

He said the legislation would “empower consumers by not relying on expensive proprietary cables and saves a large amount of electronic waste.”

"Given the evident benefits to consumers and the planet from this decision I believe it would be entirely sensible for Great Britain to mirror this legislation and opt into the same provisions,” Mr Smith added.

Mr Smith told The Herald: “This is another example of where the EU adds real value, and why Scotland must become an independent country - it is now the only route back to the EU and green policies such as this.

“Bringing in a common electrical device charger will save consumers millions, raise commons standards, and save resources across the EU.

“This is the sort of collaborative working and that would help Scotland to reach its net-zero goals, something we are not getting from the Westminster government. Indeed, many of their policies are actively working against the Scottish Government’s goals.

“I am urging the UK government to follow suit and legislate to bring in a common electrical device charger for the UK to work towards reducing waste and saving our planet.”

There is some confusion over whether the new European Union rules will apply to Northern Ireland.

A report last year suggested the post-Brexit protocol - in its current form - means that it would,

However, Clare Hanna, the SDLP MP for South Belfast said the question was academic as it was likely device producers will "supply the same components to the GB market as they will to Northern Ireland and the rest of Europe in order to minimise costs."

"The net result will mean USB-C becoming the default common charger in all markets, following the general trend even with those companies that were most opposed to the move," she suggested.