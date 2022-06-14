An SNP MP is set to be suspended from the House of Commons after being found guilty of breaching parliament's sexual harassment policy.

Patrick Grady, the MP for Glasgow North, was accused of inappropriately touching and making unwanted sexual advances to a 19-year-old party worker at a Christmas Party in London in 2016.

After a lengthy investigation, the Independent Expert Panel recommended Mr Grady "be suspended for two sitting days (not including Fridays), make an unreserved apology to the House by way of a personal statement, and also make a private written apology to the complainant.”

The panel said the punishment would have been harsher, had the complainant not leaked details of his complaints and the investigation to press.

The report was published just as Nicola Sturgeon launched her latest push for independence. The First Minister said she expected the "highest standards" from her MPs.

In their report, the panel said that Mr Grady "under the influence of alcohol, made a sexual advance to the complainant in the mistaken belief that this advance would be welcomed."

It continued: "The advance included the touching and stroking of the complainant's neck, hair, and back. The respondent states that when it became apparent that his conduct was not welcome, he desisted."

While this was not "intimate touching" this was "nevertheless clearly sexual in intent and manner, and clearly inappropriate."

"This factor was exacerbated by the fact that the context was public, and drink had been taken. The respondent accepts these points," the report adds.

However, the panel said Mr Grady had shown "genuine remorse for his actions, that they were not repeated once rebuffed, and his efforts to address his behaviour since the incident."

Mr Grady apologised to the panel, saying he accepts their findings "in full and without reservation."

He said: "I deeply regret my behaviour, and am very sorry for the distress and upset it has caused the complainant."

According to the panel's report, the complainant made eight allegations against Mr Grady, three under the Sexual Misconduct Policy, and a further five under the Bullying and Harassment Policy, covering the period 2016 to 2020.

A further, ninth, allegation of bullying and harassment was added during the investigation.

However, only the allegation relating to the Christmas party was upheld.

Despite the party being aware of the complaint, Mr Grady was allowed to remain in post as the SNP's Chief Whip until March 2021 - when The Herald first revealed the accusations against him.

He was even allowed to speak in a 2019 Commons debate about the harassment of staff.

Complaints had been sent to the office of then Commons speaker John Bercow in 2017 and 2018, which passed them to the SNP’s compliance unit.

One letter, signed by "concerned staff members", stated: "This matter in relation to repeated sexual misconduct is widely known about within Westminster and the SNP group, however, given his position and despite a supposed tough stance against harassment, Patrick Grady is being protected and his behaviour is supported."

He and Patricia Gibson, the SNP MP for North Ayrshire and Arran, were subsequently reported under the new Commons grievance procedure for alleged sexual harassment.

It had previously been reported that a tearful Mr Grady apologised to the complainer at a meeting with SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford in 2018.

The Daily Record reported that Mr Grady subsequently took part in a behaviour-related training course.

The Herald understands the course was undertaken after an in-house SNP investigation.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards was critical of the leaks to press and accused the complainant of a “deliberate attempt to publicly discredit Mr Grady” and “a breach of Parliament’s Behaviour Code and a breach of the rules that are intended to underpin the fairness, confidentiality, and integrity of Parliament's ICGS processes.”

They said that the sanction against Mr Grady had been reduced because of those breaches of confidentiality.

"Reputation is vital to any MP and a loss of reputation derived from a breach of confidentiality can be serious and permanent in its effects," the panel said.