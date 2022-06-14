PATRICK Grady has apologised for making an "inappropriate physical advance to a junior member of SNP group staff."
The MP for Glasgow North faces a two day suspension from the Commons after Parliament's Independent Expert Panel upheld a complaint that he had breached rules on sexual harassment.
The watchdog also called on Mr Grady to "make a full and unreserved apology to the House via a personal statement.”
The former chief whip was surrounded by colleagues as he addressed MPs.
He told the Commons he accepted “in full and without reservation” the findings of the Independent Expert Panel and parliamentary commissioner for standards.
He said: “On October 20 2016 at a SNP social event I made an inappropriate physical advance to a junior member of SNP group staff.
“My behaviour and the intent behind it was a significant breach of the behaviour code and sexual misconduct policy for the UK Parliament.
"The breach is aggravated by a considerable disparity in age and authority between myself and the complainant and further aggravated by excessive consumption of alcohol on my part.
“I was wrong to make assumptions about the social and personal relationship that existed or had potential to exist between myself and the complainant, and wrong to act on those assumptions.
“Blurring personal and professional boundaries in a work environment can be highly problematic, causing confusion, embarrassment, upset and distress and I should have been aware of that.
“I should have been far more cognisant of the significant age gap of 17 years between myself and the complainant and I should have been far more appreciative of the perceptions other people have of me as an elected representative and the real and perceived power that we hold.”
Mr Grady said he had participated in “bespoke and generic training” which has helped him to “reflect more fully on my behaviour, its impact on others and the steps I must take to ensure it is not repeated”.
He added: “I am profoundly sorry for my behaviour and I deeply regret my actions and their consequences.
“Any breach of the behaviour code and associated policies risks bringing this House into disrepute and will cause distress and upset not just to the complaint but to the wider parliamentary community.
“Mr Speaker, I give you and this House my firm assurance that I have learned significant lessons through this process and a firm undertaking that such behaviour on my part will never happen again.
“I repeat my apology without reservation to the complainant and extend that apology to you, Mr Speaker, to this House and its staff, to the residents of Glasgow North, my constituency staff, local party members, family, friends and anyone else who has been affected by my behaviour in any way."
The Scottish Tories have called on Nicola Sturgeon to suspend Mr Grady
