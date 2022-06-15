THE SNP’s Stuart McDonald has called on the UK Government to back his bill to introduce paid leave for the parents of premature and sick babies.

The MP’s Neonatal Leave and Pay Bill, supported by baby charity Bliss, was tabled in the Commons today, but, like most Private Members Bills, will struggle to make it onto the statute books without the support of ministers.

The UK Government has previously expressed some sympathy for the measures in the Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East MP’s bill.

They had promised to include entitlements for parents as part of an Employment Bill.

However, this was not included in last month's Queen's Speech, meaning it almost certainly will not be part of the Government’s legislative programme in the coming year.

Research by Bliss found that one in four families had to borrow money or went into debt because they were unable to work while their baby was in hospital.

Mr McDonald said the need for help was even more pressing during the cost of living crisis.

He said: “No parent should have to choose between being with their premature or sick baby in neonatal care and having to go back to work to earn a living.

“With the cost of living soaring, it is more important than ever that we secure an urgent change in the law so that parents of babies in neonatal care get the paid leave and support they need at an incredibly challenging time.”

His bill would introduce a new entitlement over and above maternity, paternity and adoption leave and pay if a baby has had to spend seven or more consecutive days in hospital in their first four weeks of life.

This leave and pay would be available for up to 12 weeks and would be available to families across the UK.

Bliss Chief Executive, Caroline Lee-Davey said: “We are thrilled that Stuart is introducing the Neonatal Care (Leave and Pay) Bill as his Private Member’s Bill.

"The current law doesn’t work for families, but it also doesn’t work for employers who find it hard to support their staff when their worlds are turned upside down by neonatal care.

“Parents being involved in caregiving is vital - babies have the best outcomes when their parents can deliver hands-on care, and no parent should have to choose between work or being by their sick baby’s side.

"We look forward to working with Stuart and colleagues across parliament to ensure that this Bill becomes law.”

The charity shared the story of Tom, whose son Joseph was born in August 2018, 101 days early. He spent just over 15 weeks in hospital receiving neonatal care.

Tom said: “I felt as though I missed out on being a part of any key decisions that had to be made immediately as part of Joseph’s care.

“I also missed the two weeks of actual paternity leave at home where you bond with your baby - mine had been spent on the NICU. Financially, even if my employer had offered it, I wouldn’t have been able to afford to take time off work unpaid.”