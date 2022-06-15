HIDDEN behind contrived Unionist fears about the possibility of a second independence referendum something more elemental lurks. Right-wing establishment figures recoil from civic engagement, and more especially when it’s a sprawling, long-form campaign which they might find difficult always to control.

Their fall-back position at any hint of a second independence vote is that there are always far more pressing concerns such as the economy; geopolitical distress and the day-to-day challenges of keeping the lights on. It matters not that it’s their own policies (or lack thereof) that exacerbate these problems; the Scottish Government should prioritise these rather than a referendum.