HIDDEN behind contrived Unionist fears about the possibility of a second independence referendum something more elemental lurks. Right-wing establishment figures recoil from civic engagement, and more especially when it’s a sprawling, long-form campaign which they might find difficult always to control.
Their fall-back position at any hint of a second independence vote is that there are always far more pressing concerns such as the economy; geopolitical distress and the day-to-day challenges of keeping the lights on. It matters not that it’s their own policies (or lack thereof) that exacerbate these problems; the Scottish Government should prioritise these rather than a referendum.
Certainly, Scottish Nationalists should always respect the reasons why many of their fellow countrymen would prefer to remain in the Union. Many of these are valid and entirely reasonable. These might include a profound sense of belonging and stability that they feel the Union brings to their lives. On the left, it usually stems from a fear that any kind of nationalism places patriotism above the duty to fight for equality and fairness. In any future referendum Nationalists must accept that support for the Union doesn’t make anyone less Scottish.
Respect, though, works both ways. The notion that a sophisticated, educated, modern democracy can’t be expected to cope with a referendum campaign while maintaining day-to-day governance insults the intelligence: theirs and ours.
During World War II when Britain faced being sunk by the slime of humanity an arguably much less equipped populace maintained good order and governance while producing an astonishing output of armaments. In a referendum campaign, all we’re asked to do is listen politely to arguments which can be accessed by pressing buttons on a smartphone and then cast a ballot.
The real reason, you suspect, for the edginess of right-wing establishment figures and their media glove-puppets at the prospect of a referendum is that people tend to get all emotional and carried away. Hell, even those outside the political bubble begin to get ideas above themselves and start holding their own hustings events. It’s usually best if the punters are dissuaded from gathering in large numbers and kept off the streets.
