THE SCOTTISH Government has been accused of setting a timetable for a “wildcat” referendum next year after the SNP’s Constitution Secretary said his administration plan to hold a second vote on independence next October.

The pledge comes after Nicola Sturgeon launched her administration’s renewed case for independence – as she suggested that a new strategy to legally hold a re-run of the 2014 poll will be set out shortly.

With it looking increasingly unlikely that Boris Johnson will agree to a Section 30 Order of the Scotland Act as happened in 2014, the First Minister said that an alternative, potentially without UK Government agreement, will be brought forward.

On Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said that it was her “intention” for a referendum to be held by the end of 2023.

But SNP Constitution Secretary, Angus Robertson, told BBC Good Morning Scotland that his Government hopes the poll will be held in October next year.

Mr Robertson pointed to Ms Sturgeon’s announcement on Tuesday that “she intends to make an announcement to the Scottish Parliament in the forthcoming weeks about the route map to the referendum which we intend to hold next October”.

He added: “I see no reason for the UK Government to deny a Section 30 Order.

“This is the procedure that was agreed in the run-up to the 2014 independence referendum, the gold standard of holding a recognised, agreed, constitutional referendum.”

On Tuesday, Mr Roberton was banned from delivering a statement to Holyrood on the relaunch of the Scottish Government's push for independence after a furious presiding officer took offence to details being announced at a press conference before they were unveiled to Parliament.

But Mr Robertson has faced further criticism after announcing the proposed date for the referendum to be held on the radio.

Scottish Conservative chief whip Craig Hoy said that “the SNP have failed to heed the warning about making major announcements in Parliament rather than via the media”.

He added: “Less than a day after the Presiding Officer refused to allow Angus Robertson to make his statement because it had been pre-empted by Nicola Sturgeon’s press conference, the Constitution Secretary chose to announce the planned date for the wildcat referendum in a radio interview.”

Boris Johnson has criticised the renewed push to break up the United Kingdom, labelling a potential trade border between Scotland and England as “foolish”.

Ms Sturgeon has admitted there a hard trade border with England is a likely consequence of separation if an independent Scotland was to join the EU.

The First Minister said “there will be customs and regulatory issues on trade”, but insisted “the benefits of being in the single market outweigh the challenges”.

But Boris Johnson has waved away renewed appeals and warned that there are “other subjects in the national conversation right now” that should be prioritised.

The Prime Minister was pressed over the issue by SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford who claimed that “Scotland is being held back by Westminster”.

Mr Blackford added that “Scotland simply can't afford to remain trapped in the failing Westminster system”, pointing to “a threat to the trade war with our European friends” over Brexit.

But the Prime Minister suggested he was attempting to halt a trade barrier between Great Britain and Northern Ireland – instead pointing the finger at the Scottish Government’s plans for independence.

He said: ”What could be more foolish than a project that actually envisages trade barriers or within part of the United Kingdom?

“That's what we're trying to break down.”

Labour's David Lammy has ruled out a referendum being held in the next decade.

The Labour frontbencher was asked on Sky News if he could say a vote would not be in the next 10 years.

He replied: “Categorically. We are a Unionist party. We believe in the Union. We can rule that out categorically.”