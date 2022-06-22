The Scottish Government is to explore ways of taking back £400 cost of living payments given to people with multiple homes.
Public finance minister Tom Arthur told MSPs it was “clearly wrong” that people with enough money for more than one house should get help with their energy bills.
The measure was announced by Rishi Sunak last month as part of his £21bn emergency package.
It will see £400 knocked off the energy bill of every household in the country.
The Chancellor said the easiest way to get the cash to those most in need was to make the help universal.
But in Holyrood on Wednesday, Scottish Labour MSP Mark Griffin said it needed to be targetted.
Mr Griffin said: “We often talk about someone having to choose between heating and eating, but actually, the reality is that thousands will choose between starving or freezing.
“People will die this winter. That’s a crisis that will only get worse, so the Government must respond with action.
“The irony won’t be lost on anyone, then, that those best off, those able to run not one, but two homes, are set to pocket a windfall of almost £10 million between them, simply because they have another home that’s not their main residence.”
He suggested multiple payments would only “reward” people on higher incomes.
Mr Arthur confirmed the Scottish Government will look at what action they could take. He told MSPs they were working with Cosla to explore options for recovering the money and how best to use it.
The SNP minister said: “In this cost-of-living crisis, it is vital resources are directed at those who need it most, so it is clearly wrong that second home owners or those who own long-term empty homes benefit from a second £400 energy rebate.
“The Scottish Government will work with Cosla and local government to examine how to recover this money, including through a council tax levy.
“We will also work with them to examine how to use the funds raised to support local cost-of-living responses on a fair and equitable basis across Scotland.
“Through the budget for 2022/23, the Scottish Government has allocated almost £3 billion to a range of support that will contribute to mitigating the impact of the increased cost of living on households.
“This includes work to tackle child poverty, reduce inequalities and support financial wellbeing, alongside social security payments not available anywhere else in the UK.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here