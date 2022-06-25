Best foot F-word
COUNTRY toff turned Scottish Secretary Alister Jack suffered a bad case of Tweed rage at Monday's Scottish Affairs Committee. Quizzed by SNP MP Deidre Brock about levelling-up funds, he spluttered: “You ought to suck it up and go with the programme.” Not very ministerial, she observed. He even seemed to swear at one point, referring to “the F-word” when talking about the Scottish Government. “If you live in the Highlands and Islands you would like a ferry,” he explained.
Lord ordinary
ALSO appearing before the Commons committee was millionaire Tory donor Malcolm Offord who was coincidentally ennobled and made an unelected Scotland Office minister last year. During the 100-minute session, he spoke for just over one minute, or some 260 words. On levelling up, he said: “Let local people judge whether it was a good investment.” They might also judge whether the public gets a good return on his peerage.
Death star
Talking of small parts, Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur was thrilled to secure a video endorsement for his assisted dying proposals from the legendary Star Trek and X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart. Not exactly Lawrence of Arabia, it clocked in at 14 seconds. But Liam loved it. "I may just put this on a loop," he gasped after screening it at a campaign event on Tuesday. Others were less impressed. "Is he being paid by the minute?" wondered SNP MSP Kenny Gibson.
Poor soles
STRANGEST tale of the week concerns Alba party chair Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, whose feet have been honoured with their own webpage. “Are you finding Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh’s feet pictures? Now you have come to the right place,” it says, before rapidly getting even weirder. “Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh’s feet are simply perfect, and we can’t get enough of them,” it concludes. As the alleged author, one Scarlett Constanza, explains: “I always love to write about the Celebrity Feets.” We suspect it was created by a bot. Alba leader Alex Salmond also features in one of the snaps, but - alas!- has yet to get his own page of foot photos. Always hidden in the shade, you see.
Pseudo sooks
THE latest wheeze among opposition MSPs seems to be competing with each other to wind up ultra-modest SNP constitution secretary Angus Robertson. Tory Russell Findlay laid it on thick in he chamber last week. “I want to begin by sincerely thanking the cabinet secretary, who’s a very important MSP indeed, for providing a humble member like myself with that answer,” he swooned. “I’m not sure which question he was talking to in his peroration,” replied Mr Robertson, not quite getting the gag. Liberal Democrat Willie Rennie then joined in the mickey-taking. “I, too, am honoured that the minister has felt able to answer my question,” he deadpanned. Let’s hope it doesn’t go to Angus’s head. It might pop.
Office seeker
MORE than a year after being elected as the MSP for Edinburgh Central, Angus has finally found himself a constituency office. Rents in the capital rents are so steep, several MSPs have struggled to afford anywhere on their expenses. Unspun hears Angus has just managed to bag rooms used for Alcoholics Anonymous meetings near Holyrood. He’s never used them himself until now. He only wants to drink in the sound of his own voice.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here