Scottish ministers would have a mandate to begin independence negotiations with the UK Government if the SNP win a majority of seats in Scotland at the next General Election, John Swinney has said.

The Deputy First Minister made the comments this morning after he was asked what course of action would be taken if the Supreme Court rules against Nicola Sturgeon’s bid to hold a legal referendum on 19 October 2023.

Setting out her route map to a new independence vote to MSPs at Holyrood yesterday, the First Minister revealed that she has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeking a Section 30 order which would transfer powers from Westminster to Holyrood to hold a legally binding vote.

However, with the PM refusing to agree to a new vote, she plans to hold a new referendum in autumn next year using Holyrood legislation should he continue to reject her request.

Amid legal uncertainty over whether the Scottish Parliament has sufficient powers to hold a lawful referendum she has asked the Lord Advocate to refer her plans to the Supreme Court.

She said that if the court rules her proposals are not lawful she would not hold the vote next year and instead would consider the next Westminster election as a “de facto” vote on independence by campaigning on the single issue 'Should Scotland be an independent country'.

On Tuesday, after the SNP leader set out her route map to a second referendum, senior sources told The Times that more than 50% of votes cast would have to be for pro-Yes parties for the result to be considered an endorsement of independence.

But speaking on Wednesday morning, Swinney said a majority of SNP MPs – a minimum of 30 out of 59 – would be required. The SNP won 56 out of 59 seats in Scotland in 2015, and currently have 44 following the resignation from the party at the weekend of Patrick Grady.

In the event that the SNP win that election, the Covid Recovery Secretary said: “We will very clearly have the expression of the will of the people of Scotland. And if we live in a democracy, if we live in a democracy where the views and opinions of the people of Scotland are recognised and responded to by the UK Government, then the process of Scotland becoming an independent country should take effect.

“But that will, as the First Minister said yesterday, only come about by a negotiation and legislative process that involves the UK Government and the Scottish Parliament in that process.”

Asked directly if a majority of SNP MPs at the next General Election would represent a mandate to begin independence negotiations with Westminster, the deputy FM replied: “That is correct, yes.”

However, shortly afterwards, Ms Sturgeon suggested that a majority of votes would be required, as opposed to a majority of seats.

Asked about the possibility of a General Election being used as a “defacto” referendum, she told BBC Breakfast: “I’ll set out this in more detail should we be in this situation, which I hope we won’t be in because I hope we'll be able to have a lawful referendum.

“But the first issue of principle is that – and I've always said this – Scotland can only become independent if a majority of people vote for that proposition. And secondly, when a majority of people do vote for that proposition, as a matter of practical reality, and this will be true after a referendum, we have to negotiate the implementation of that with the UK Government.”

She added: “Actually it's the UK Government that should be getting pinned on the what ifs here. What I'm trying to do is respect democracy and the rule of law and to work away to deliver the mandate in the Scottish Parliament for a lawful referendum. And if that is blocked every time then what does that say about UK democracy? What does it say about the nature of the UK – certainly not a voluntary union of equals.”

The date of the next general election has not yet been announced with the lats vote taking place on 12 December 2019.

Under existing rules the maximum term of a UK Parliament is five years from the day on which it first met.

The current one first met on Tuesday 17 December 2019 and will automatically dissolve on Tuesday 17 December 2024, unless it has been dissolved sooner by the Queen.

Polling Day would be expected to take place 25 days later.