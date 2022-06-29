Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed intentions to hold a second independence referendum on October 19 next year.
If Holyrood receives approval from the UK Supreme Court that it can legally hold a new referendum, Scots could once again face the major question of "Should Scotland be an independent country?”.
The First Minister is hopeful the Court will grant her government the possibility of proceeding without Westminster's consent.
Ms Sturgeon said she wanted a constitutional and "indisputably lawful" referendum.
Since 2014, pollsters have repeatedly sought to gauge the public's opinion of an independent Scotland.
This year so far, almost a dozen polls have already been carried out by a number of organisations, asking various versions of the question of whether Scotland should be an independent country or not.
But what do the polls tell us?
The first poll of the year had the Yes and No sides of the question of independence in a dead heat - with eight per cent undecided.
First Poll: Savanta/Comres for The Scotsman
How have views changed over the course of the year?
2022 has not been short of events, with Partygate, the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine all likely to sway minds. But has it shifted the dial on the desire to break up the UK?
How would you vote?
The 2014 referendum, which saw voters north of the border opt to stay in the UK by 55% to 45%, took place after then prime minister David Cameron agreed a section 30 order.
But since then Conservative prime ministers have flatly rejected any suggestion that there should be another vote.
Ms Sturgeon however is insistent that the SNP’s victory in the 2021 Holyrood elections gives her a mandate for another referendum.
How do you intend to vote if a second referendum takes place before the end of 2023?
Vote in our poll below.
