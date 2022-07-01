The SNP's Angus Robertson has said Westminster's refusal to allow a second independence referendum "borrows straight from the playbook of Donald Trump".

The Scottish Constitution Secretary said the SNP was elected to goverment "on a clear pledge" that another vote would take place.

Writing in The Times he said efforts to "deny democratic reality"were akin to Donald Trump insisting he had won the last US presidential election, not Joe Biden.

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed intentions to hold a second independence referendum on October 19 next year.

If Holyrood receives approval from the UK Supreme Court that it can legally hold a new referendum, Scots could once again face the major question of "Should Scotland be an independent country?”.

The First Minister is hopeful the Court will grant her government the possibility of proceeding without Westminster's consent.

Ms Sturgeon said she wanted a constitutional and "indisputably lawful" referendum.

If Supreme Court judges rule the ballot cannot take place, Ms Sturgeon has already declared that the next Westminster election will be a “de facto referendum” on Scotland’s place in the UK.

Mr Robertson said the mandate for a referendum was "a simple arithmetical and electoral fact".

He writes: "To hear it told from some of the cheerleaders for Wesminister rule over Scotland, the cast-iron mandate won by the people of Scotland in last year's Holyrood election is no such thing.

"A clear majority of MSPs - in fact, the biggest ever majority - were elected on a clear pledge that an independence referendum should be held.

"The effort to deny democratic reality is of course wearily familiar as it borrows straight from the playbook of Donald Trump, who insisted that he and not Joe Biden won the last US presidential election."

He said that while the court ruling is being decided the party would be focussed on the "substane rather than the process" of the debate.

He said: "That means continuing to highlight the fact that the Uk trails far behind many of our nearest European neighbours on a raft of socioeconomic performance league tables."

The 2014 referendum, which saw voters north of the border opt to stay in the UK by 55% to 45%, took place after then prime minister David Cameron agreed a section 30 order.

According to the latest poll, more than half of Scots do not want another independence referendum.

When asked whether a second vote should take place next October, 53% of people said it should not, 40% said it should, and the remainder were undecided, a poll for The Scotsman found.