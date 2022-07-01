THE SNP has claimed independence will allow Scotland to escape the "catastrophic impact " of Brexit amid a suggestion Nicola Sturgeon’s strategy could be her last roll of the dice.

The First Minister has pre-empted Supreme Court action with the Lord Advocate asking the UK’s top judges to give an opinion on draft proposals for Holyrood to hold its own independence referendum on October 19, 2023.

Ms Sturgeon said that if no legal options are open to Holyrood holding a re-run of the 2014 poll, the SNP will fight the next UK general election as a “de facto referendum”.

Scottish LibDem leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, has accused the Scottish Government of a “monstrous waste of political oxygen” and suggested the strategy, including the de facto referendum, is likely to be the First Minister’s last attempt to push through independence under her leadership.

Speaking to The Herald, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I think the SNP can fight on the terms they want to fight on and if that means essentially getting to a universal declaration of independence then good luck to them.

“This is a monstrous waste of political oxygen when people are struggling to feed their families, when we have the worst cancer waiting times on record and we need to make sure families can bounce back from the pandemic.”

He added: “This is the very last thing that Scotland needs. It is almost a criminal act of negligence and I hope they will pay for that at the ballot box.

“I think Nicola Sturgeon wants to go but she needs to finish this and try and see it through and this is probably where it will end for her.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton has written to party members, confirming his MSPs at Holyrood will “oppose a second independence referendum at every stage”.

In his letter, he said: “Brexit has shown us the problems that we create for ourselves when we start to break up a successful economic, social and political Union.

“The problems of taking Scotland out of the United Kingdom would be even more catastrophic.”

But the SNP has claimed that leaving the UK is the only way for Scotland to be damaged by the economic impacts of Brexit.

New analysis has suggested that the UK’s trade performance has fallen to its worst ever level - with the UK’ current account deficit now at 8.3 per cent, soaring from an average of 2.6% across 2021.

The SNP’s international trade spokesperson, Drew Hendry, claimed the “catastrophic impact” of Brexit shows that Scotland would benefit from joining similar sized neighbouring countries in the EU.

He added: “Instead of attempting to resolve these issues though, Westminster continues to bury their heads in the sand and kid on their Brexit obsession will come good.

“In stark contrast, the Scottish Government have set out a vision for Scotland to escape this Brexit nightmare - highlighting aims to build strong links with our closest trading partners, neighbours and allies."

“The ‘Building a New Scotland’ paper explains in no uncertain terms that Scotland can become a wealthier, fairer and happier society with independence.

“With Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar also refusing to discuss the possibility of re-joining the EU, there is now only one clear path for Scotland – and that is independence.”