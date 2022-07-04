SHETLAND and Orkney have been dropped from a UK government global advertising campaign.

While the Northern Isles do not appear on the map used in the advert for the GREAT campaign, it does include the Isle of Man, which is not part of the UK.

Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael has written to the Cabinet Office, asking them to rethink the omission.

He said the “non-inclusion of the Northern Isles within maps of the UK” was a “point of ongoing frustration for our communities, as we strongly believe that we are as much an integral part of this country as any other area.”

According to the government's website, the GREAT campaign - which was introduced in 2011 - "showcases the very best of the UK, inspiring the world to collaborate, visit, study, live, work and do business here."

It is backed by an annual budget of £60m.

In his letter to the minister, Mr Carmichael said: “The GREAT campaign is of course intended to present our country to the world in the best possible light, to encourage investment and trade for UK businesses.

“Northern Isles businesses and organisations have had remarkable success in recent years in developing world-leading marine renewables technologies, selling whisky and other spirits globally and producing outstanding food products for the world market.

“It would seem only reasonable that the isles should appear on UK marketing just as any other part of the UK.”

The Cabinet Office has been approached for comment.

In 2018, Mr Carmichael's then Holyrood colleague, Tavish Scott introduced legislation to stop Scottish public authorities from using maps of Scotland that either forgot the northern isles or relegated them to a box.