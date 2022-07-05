CHANCELLOR Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have both quit Boris Johnson’s Government over the Chris Pincher scandal.

Pressure has been mounting on the Prime Minister after he forgot he had been told that Mr Pincher was the subject of a official complaint about his conduct.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman confirmed that Mr Johnson was briefed on the complaint by officials at the Foreign Office in 2019, a “number of months” after it took place.

The spokesman said the complaint against Mr Pincher – who was Europe minister at the time – was upheld although it did not lead to formal disciplinary action.

No 10 had previously claimed Mr Johnson had not been aware of any “specific allegations”, after Mr Pincher’s dramatic resignation last week as deputy chief whip following claims he groped two men at a private members’ club.

“At the time last week that was the Prime Minister’s view. You will appreciate it takes some time to establish he was briefed, albeit we don’t think in formal briefing on this,” the spokesman said.

“This dates back a number of years. On Friday, it was our belief that he was not informed about that specific incident.”

The admission came after the former top civil servant at the Foreign Office, Lord McDonald, said the original No 10 account was “not true” and the Prime Minister had been briefed “in person”.

Mr Sunak, writing on Twitter, said: “The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.

“I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning”.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Health Secretary told Boris Johnson that the British people “rightly expect integrity from their Government”.

Sajid Javid wrote: “The tone you set as leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country.

“Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.

“Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither.”

He added: “It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too.

“But the country needs a strong and principled Conservative Party and the party is bigger than one individual.

I served you loyally and as a friend but we all serve the country first.”