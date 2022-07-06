Primary schools across a Scotland are seeing more than one-third of pupils turn up for class in the morning without having eaten, a poll of teachers suggests.
Seven in ten survey participants said the situation was so bad they had bought food and snacks for children.
The figures, which were gathered last month by Perspectus Global on behalf of the Arla dairy cooperative, are the latest sign of relentless cost pressures bearing down on families. They are also likely to spark concern for disadvantaged learners in P6-7 after a pledge to extend free school meals to all primary school pupils from next month was delayed.
Bosses at Arla are now working with the charity Magic Breakfast in a bid to secure improvement.
Andrea Doughty, Magic Breakfast school liaison manager, said: “It’s truly devastating that the number of children requiring support at breakfast time is only growing.
“Whether that be because of financial pressures or lack of government guidance, we need to join forces and come together to provide these children with the support for their growth and fuel their learning.”
READ MORE: Pupils 'giving back lunch money so parents can pay bills'
As part of the survey, 500 UK primary teachers - 50 of them in Scotland - supplied views on a range of issues linked to hunger and diet.
They were asked to consider their current class and say what percentage of pupils they think come to school without having eaten breakfast. An average was then calculated based on the answers, with a figure of 36 per cent recorded for respondents north of the Border.
The Scottish data also showed that 71% had brought food and snacks for learners using their own money, while 90% think pupils start to flag by mid-morning as a result of not eating. Seventy-six per cent warned that children who had not eaten tended to become moody and 67% said they got upset more easily.
When asked for their thoughts on what might be causing the increase in hungry pupils, eighty-six per cent blamed the cost of living crisis. Eighty-one per cent said the price of food was so high that families were struggling to put meals on the table.
Danny Micklethwaite, from Arla, said: “Our research shows that plenty of children are going to school hungry and it’s devastating that these cases are only growing.
“We believe that every child should have a good breakfast which provides them with the essential nutrients they need to grow and fuel their learning, which is why our partnership with Magic Breakfast is so important.”
READ MORE: School meals should be free for all pupils, says STUC
The survey adds to rapidly accumulating evidence of a squeeze on family incomes.
Analysis released previously by the children’s charity Aberlour found more than £1 million was owed by Scottish families unable to pay for school meals. It also highlighted reports that some pupils are not eating and instead returning lunch money so parents can cover household bills.
Charity bosses stressed the study, which was carried out by Professor Morag Treanor from the Institute of Social Policy, Housing, Equalities Research at Heriot-Watt University, had underlined a “worrying” increase in hidden hunger.
A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “No child should go hungry at school. We continue to work with local authorities to plan for the expansion of free school meals.
“All pupils in primary one to five at publicly funded schools now benefit from universal free school lunches during term-time, as well as eligible pupils within other age groups, saving families on average £400 per child per year. We have also provided local authorities with £21.75 million to deliver free school meals during the school holidays for eligible families on the basis of low income.
“In addition, ministers remain committed to increasing the Scottish Child Payment to £25 a week, as well as extending the benefit to all those under 16 by the end of this year to help tackle child poverty and the rising cost of living."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here