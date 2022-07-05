NADHIM Zahawi has been named Boris Johnson’s new Chancellor following the resignation of Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak shockingly quit alongside UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid in response to the Prime Minister being forced into a humiliating apology for his handling of the Chris Pincher affair.

Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at a private members’ club, but Mr Johnson was told about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

The Prime Minister acknowledged he should have sacked Mr Pincher when he was told about the claims against him when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019, but instead Mr Johnson went on to appoint him to other government roles.

Earlier, Mr Johnson's official spokesperson had claimed the Prime Minister had forgotten about being told of the allegations.

Last night, Mr Johnson admitted it was “a mistake” to appoint Mr Pincher, adding that “in hindsight, it was the wrong thing to do”.

Mr Zahawi has been promoted to 11 Downing Street from his previous job as UK Education Sectary.

He made no comment when asked by press if he would “spray public money around to save Boris Johnson’s skin” before leaving in a ministerial car.

Mr Zahawi had early success as the vaccines minister, helping to lead the Government’s vaccine programme following his appointment in November 2020.

Appointed Chancellor hours after the resignation of Rishi Sunak, Mr Zahawi will now take on one of the biggest jobs in Government serving the embattled Prime Minister amid the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

He will also be charged with putting together a crucial autumn Budget as inflation bites.

Mr Barclay becomes Health Secretary for England from his previous dual role as Downing Street chief of staff and chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

He said it was “an honour” to take up the role of Health Secretary.

Mr Barclay added: “Our NHS and social care staff have showed us time and again – throughout the pandemic and beyond – what it means to work with compassion and dedication to transform lives.

“This government is investing more than ever before in our NHS and care services to beat the Covid backlogs, recruit 50,000 more nurses, reform social care and ensure patients across the country can access the care they need.”

After a relatively slow start to his ministerial career, Mr Barclay – a Leave supporter – was catapulted to the Cabinet front rank as Brexit Secretary in November 2018.

Following his first Cabinet role as Brexit Secretary, he moved to become chief secretary to the Treasury in February 2020, and was appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster in September 2021.