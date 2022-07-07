THE SNP staff member who was the victim of an “unwanted sexual advance” by MP Patrick Grady, says he is being threatened with disciplinary action by the party.

The man, who was 19 at the time of the incident, has been warned he faces misconduct action after he sent an email to MPs and staff criticising the SNP response to the scandal.

He strongly criticised public comments by Westminster leader Ian Blackford about the affair and said he felt staff were still not adequately protected.

According to the Scottish Sun, SNP Westminster group deputy leader Kirsten Oswald MP, wrote to him explaining he could now be subject of disciplinary action.

His UK parliament work email account was also locked.

Mr Grady, the party's former chief whip, told the Commons he was "profoundly sorry" for touching and stroking the neck, hair and back of the staffer who was seventeen years his junior.

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog suspended him for two days.

However, the party’s conduct and handling of the initial complaint has been widely criticised.

The row escalated dramatically after a recording of the SNP Westminster group’s meeting after the finding was leaked to the media.

Despite group leader Ian Blackford promising a "zero tolerance" approach to harassment in 2017, he was heard urging his fellow MPs to give Mr Grady their "full support", leading to cries of "hear hear".

Nicola Sturgeon called the contents of the recording "utterly unacceptable" and apologised for the victim feeling unsupported.

Mr Blackford has since turned on Mr Grady, saying he should reflect on his conduct and position, and said his future is now a question for his constituency party.

In her letter, warning of misconduct action if the young staffer does not "desist", Ms Oswald said she was concerned about his wellbeing.

She also said some "colleagues" were upset by the staffer's email.

Ms Oswald said that while it was "fully appreciated that this is a difficult time for you", the staffer must "cease and desist from sending such further emails with immediate effect".

She added: "Should you choose to continue to do so, despite the terms of this communication, then it is only fair to put you on notice that this could be treated as misconduct and make you subject to further action under a disciplinary process. It is, of course, very much hoped that will not be necessary."

Ms Oswald added that she wanted to "stress my concern for your well-being and have already suggested a number of ways in which, as your employer, we may be able to support you".

She then "strongly urged" him to "take up that offer as soon as possible".

Ms Oswald then said that "in the meantime, as a protective measure given you are on long-term sick leave, want to confirm that your access to work email is being temporarily suspended".

In his email to colleagues, the man said they had “no faith that a meaningful change” to the party’s handling of complaints.

He said that the party’s response “shows that the victim has been ignored, and that staff remain unsafe working for the SNP in Westminster, and the SNP Westminster group will only improve processes in place for staff, when the media is involved”.

They added: “Staff cannot be safe under this process or under the leadership of Ian Blackford. Something needs to change to avoid this from happening to more victims, otherwise the SNP will find themselves complicit in allowing future victims of abuse.”



