BORIS Johnson’s impending resignation from office will be met with “widespread relief”, Nicola Sturgeon has insisted.

The Prime Minster has agreed to step down amid a huge Cabinet rebellion and loss of support from Tory MPs.

Mr Johnson is expected to formally resign today.

The First Minister said there will be “widespread relief” that Mr Johnson is quitting as Prime Minister.

She also questioned whether it was “sustainable” for him to remain in the role until the autumn.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson finally agrees to resign as Prime Minister as Cabinet loses faith

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “There will be a widespread sense of relief that the chaos of the last few days (indeed months) will come to an end, though notion of Boris Johnson staying on as PM until autumn seems far from ideal, and surely not sustainable?

“Boris Johnson was always manifestly unfit to be PM and the Tories should never have elected him leader or sustained him in office for as long as they have.

“But the problems run much deeper than one individual.

“The Westminster system is broken.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, who had previously called for Mr Johnson to quit, said that "the Prime Minister has finally made the right decision to resign".

Mr Johnson is reportedly insisting on staying in post until the autumn while a successor is put in place.

But former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has criticised the idea.

Writing on Twitter, said wrote: “There's no way he can stay on until October. “It's arrant nonsense to think he can. Someone needs to grip this.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said that the public “will be breathing a sigh of relief” that Mr Johnson is to resign, but claimed that “whoever replaces him is complicit”.

READ MORE: Tories push back on Boris Johnson's plans to stay in office until October

He added: “This is a party that is rotten to the core, that allowed a cheat, a charlatan, a man devoid of any principles or any values to become the Prime Minister of this country - and they inflicted his carnage on this country for years.

“That's why not only do we need to see the back of Boris Johnson, we also need to see the back of this Tory government.

“And that's why we need an election to elect a Labour government that can bring the values of decency, integrity and principles back into our country.”

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford stressed that the development “changes very little” for Scotland, adding that “we’re still controlled by a Westminster system that saw fit to make him Prime Minister”.

He added: "Whoever replaces him, Scotland will still be saddled with a Tory government we didn't vote for imposing Brexit, austerity cuts and damaging policies against Scotland's will.

"And with all the Westminster parties fully signed up to a hard Brexit, it is clear a change of government alone cannot provide the real change that Scotland needs.

"The only way to escape the damage of Westminster control is to become an independent country, with the full powers needed to regain our place in Europe and build a fair and prosperous future.

"Whoever takes over from Boris Johnson must respect the democratic mandate Scotland has to hold an independence referendum so we can escape Westminster control for good."